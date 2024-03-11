Scroll To Top
News

Chaya Raichik loses it after Chasten Buttigieg calls out Libs of TikTok for being unqualified for her goverment post

Chasten Buttigieg Chaya Raichik Libs Tiktok Founder
SAMUEL CORUM/AFP; footage still via C-SPAN

The anti-LGBTQ+ creator unleashed homophobic remarks on the Buttigiegs after Chasten criticized her for being unqualified to consult on children’s educational issues.

Cwnewser

An ongoing controversy surrounding the appointment of Chaya Raichik, founder of the anti-LGBTQ+ hate account Libs of TikTok, to an Oklahoma political position has escalated following an exchange that right-wing extremist had with Chasten Buttigieg, educator and husband of U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The dispute centers on criticisms regarding Raichik’s contribution to a hostile atmosphere for LGBTQ+ students in Oklahoma schools, particularly in the wake of the tragic February death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict, a transgender teen who was bullied.

Last week, Chasten Buttigieg criticized Raichik for lacking the qualifications necessary for her appointed role on the state’s library advisory committee.

In January, Ryan Walters, Oklahoma’s state superintendent of public institutions, appointed Riachik to oversee public school library content despite her having no qualifications in education or library science.

Chasten Buttigieg highlighted her out-of-state residency, lack of an educational degree, and absence of classroom experience during a press call with the Human Rights Campaign. “Many, many adults failed Nex, especially the state superintendent who has made repeated efforts to parrot anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and famously hiring openly anti-LGBTQ people to prominent positions, including Libs of TikTok, who, as last time I checked, doesn’t live in the state of Oklahoma and doesn’t even hold a degree in library science or education,” Chasten Buttigieg, 34, said.

Raichik, 29, is a former real estate salesperson in Brooklyn who lives in Los Angeles.

After The Advocate published a story about Chasten Buttigieg’s remarks, Raichik began targeting the Buttigiegs in several online posts.

“The husband of a current Cabinet member publicly blasted a citizen journalist because I post tiktoks he doesn’t like and don’t want kids being transed in school. Does anyone else find this alarming?” Raichik wrote next to a screenshot of The Advocate’s article.

Buttigieg fired back: “As a parent and former teacher, I want qualified people involved in education. This is actually quite simple. Chaya isn't qualified for her appointed government position. She doesn't live in Oklahoma. Holds no degree in education. Zero classroom experience. The rest is theatrics.”

Later, Raichik accused Pete Buttigieg of being a “diversity hire” for his cabinet role and targeted Chasten Buttigieg for his advocacy work. On X (formerly Twitter), Raichik claimed, “Speaking of qualifications for a government position, your husband Pete Buttigieg only got the job of Transportation Secretary because he’s gay. Pete is a diversity hire and has no qualifications to be Transportation Secretary. We all know this.”

Pete Buttigieg, 42, a Harvard University graduate, not only completed his undergraduate studies with honors but also was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University. Following his time at Oxford, Buttigieg served as a naval intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve, deploying to Afghanistan.

She also attacked Chasten Buttigieg directly, suggesting falsely that he was trying to hide his influence on young people: “Chasten Buttigieg, husband of @SecretaryPete is attacking me because he feels threatened by LoTT’s mission to expose child groomers like him. He doesn’t want you to see this video of him making kids’ pledge allegiance to the rainbow’ and LGBTQ pride, so definitely don’t share it!”

The video in question, from the 2021 Amazon Original documentary film Mayor Pete, shows Chasten Buttigieg speaking to attendees at Iowa’s Safe Schools Pride Camp in 2019. Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds praised the event for creating a safe and supportive learning environment for LGBTQ+ youth. She issued an official proclamation to celebrate the program’s positive achievements.

The exchange has ignited further scrutiny of Raichik’s role and her impact on the educational climate for LGBTQ+ students in Oklahoma. HRC has criticized Raichik’s actions, with national press secretary Brandon Wolf questioning her fitness for her political appointment and describing her as an “internet troll” rather than a “citizen journalist,” which Raichik calls herself.

“Aren’t you a political appointee, a job for which you are totally unfit? I find that alarming,” Wolf wrote on X.

HRC’s X account added, “’Journalist’ is generous. You are an internet troll that spends your day terrorizing educators and LGBTQ+ people. Maybe put your phone down and…go outside?”

NewsChasten ButtigiegMediaSocietyYahoo FeedOklahomaLGBTTransgenderPete Buttigieg
chasten buttigiegchaya raichiklibs of tiktokmedianewsnex benedictoklahomapeoplepete buttigiegsocietytransgender
Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
