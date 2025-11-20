Scroll To Top
News

New U.S. Coast Guard policy OK with some swastikas & nooses, but not transgender service members

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaking before Coast Guard members
Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaking to members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Hate symbols will now be recategorized as "potentially divisive.”

Cwnewser
We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

The U.S. Coast Guard is preparing to roll back restrictions on extremist symbols such as swastikas and nooses, even as it continues enforcing the nation’s restrictive ban on transgender military service. The shift was first reported by The Washington Post and is now reflected in newly issued internal policy documents.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate’s email newsletter.

Under a comprehensive update that takes effect December 15, the Coast Guard is eliminating the “hate incident” category altogether and reclassifying displays of swastikas, nooses, and symbols coopted by hate groups as “potentially divisive symbols,” the Post reports.

Related: Hegseth attacks transgender service members in speech: 'No more dudes in dresses. We're done with that s**t'

According to the paper, the updated policy states that these items should now be handled through harassment procedures when an aggrieved individual is identified, significantly weakening the automatic scrutiny of content historically treated as threatening or discriminatory. The same instruction states that a symbol is considered divisive only if its display is determined to affect good order, morale, or mission effectiveness negatively.

The Trump administration has previously blocked Pride flags from being displayed at federal facilities.

The shift is part of a larger ideological realignment across the federal military apparatus. The Coast Guard is under the Department of Homeland Security, run by MAGA faithful Secretary Kristi Noem. Though the Coast Guard is not part of the Defense Department, it has updated its policies to align with the Trump administration’s narrowing of definitions for hazing, bullying, and harassment. In September, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a department-wide revision, calling existing military standards “overly broad” and warning they threatened combat readiness.

Related: Pete Hegseth mandates that all military service members watch his fratty Virginia speech to generals

Pentagon memorandums issued the same month require rapid dismissal of discrimination complaints lacking “credible evidence” within seven days, and warn that service members who file complaints deemed frivolous may face punishment under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

At the same time, the Coast Guard is enforcing a categorical ban on transgender service. A June directive bars individuals with a diagnosis or history of gender dysphoria from enlisting and requires all members to serve in accordance with their “biological sex,” with no new access to transition-related care.

The Post notes that although the Coast Guard initially declined to comment for the story, a spokesperson later told the paper that “We will be reviewing the language."

On Thursday afternoon, the acting commandant of the Coast Guard issued a statement pushing back on The Post’s report.

“The claims that the U.S. Coast Guard will no longer classify swastikas, nooses or other extremist imagery as prohibited symbols are categorically false,” Admiral Kevin Lunday wrote in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter. “These symbols have been and remain prohibited in the Coast Guard per policy."

He said that all displays of these types of symbols would be "thoroughly investigated and severely punished."

He added, “Symbols such as swastikas, nooses and other extremist or racist imagery violate our core values and are treated with the seriousness they warrant under current policy.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional reporting.

From Your Site Articles
News Yahoo Feed Military Transgender Donald Trump
coast guard donald trump hate symbols military nooses pete hegseth swastikas transgender
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocate TV show now on Scripps News network

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Donald Trump
Politics

Bizarre Epstein files reference to Trump, Putin, and oral sex with ‘Bubba’ draws scrutiny in Congress

True
​Charlie Kirk
Politics

Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes

Donald Trump
Politics

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says the ‘Bubba’ mentioned in Trump oral sex email is not Bill Clinton

True

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
Read Full Bio