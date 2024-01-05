Scroll To Top
News

Conservative talk show hosts reminisce about bullying LGBTQ+ people back into the closet

teenage bullies
Shutterstock

On the CrossTalk show, three far-right influencers mocked the LGBTQ+ community and reminisced about a time when bullying members was socially acceptable.

Cwnewser

The far-right talk show CrossTalk has come under fire for promoting extreme anti-LGBTQ+ views in a recent episode, as highlighted by Right Wing Watch, a watchdog site that monitors conservative extremists. On the episode, hosts Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke, along with guest Vincent James, reminisced fondly about a time when discrimination against LGBTQ+ people was more acceptable.

Szall began the discussion with a statement reflecting on past attitudes toward children of gay parents. “There used to be a day and age… we beat up the kid at school who had two dads,” he said, implying that such actions were socially accepted.

James, linked with white supremacist Nick Fuentes’s America First organization, added to the discussion, recalling when people suspected of being gay would often conceal their sexuality. “Even the kids who we knew were obviously gay, awho had the lisp, pretended not to be gay ... so that they wouldn’t get bullied,” he said.

Witzke, who is currently involved in a separate legal issue over anti-LGBTQ+ comments she made, supported these views, suggesting a return to an era where LGBTQ+ individuals would hide their identities. “That’s how we kind of maintained the line. As far as behavior, I think that they need to all go back in the closet,” Witzke commented.

She faces a defamation lawsuit in Texas filed by Eric Vaughn, a Houston hair salon owner. Vaughn’s lawsuit accuses Witzke of making defamatory statements about him and his husband by falsely claiming that their surrogacy arrangement for twins was equivalent to “human trafficking.” Witzke’s remarks, which were widely disseminated, prompted Vaughn to seek legal recourse to address the harm caused by these allegations, the Delaware News Journalreports. The lawsuit, initially dismissed due to jurisdictional issues, has recently been reinstated, bringing renewed attention to Witzke’s actions and statements.

Research shows that exposure to discriminatory language can lead to increased mental health challenges and a higher risk of harassment and violence against LGBTQ+ individuals.

Watch a clip showing the comments below.

NewsMediaSocietyYahoo FeedLGBT
mediasocietycrosstalkedward szalllauren witzkevincent jamesnick fuentesamerica first organizationnewshomobphobiatransphobiafar-right extremists
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio