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The queer joy of WeHo Pride’s Women’s Freedom Festival

The Women’s Freedom Festival and Dyke March prove WeHo Pride isn’t just for the boys.

The queer joy of WeHo Pride’s Women’s Freedom Festival
courtesy The L Project

In 2019, activist, inventor, and chief operating officer of the nonprofit L-Project, Chris Baldwin, had a vision to create a more inclusive, female-centric Pride event after finding a lack of spaces in the L.A. area specifically for queer women. And so, the Women’s Freedom Festival was born — which now dovetails annually with WeHo Pride’s Dyke March.

Partygoers at the 2025 Women’s Freedom Festival x Dyke Marchcourtesy The L Project

“WFF is an extension of this vision, and we can’t wait to rock the stage for WeHo Pride,” Baldwin says excitedly. “The women are taking over Boystown!”

Medusa the Gangsta Goddess on stage at WFF 2025courtesy The L Project

Presented by the L-Project and West Hollywood, this year’s WFF takes place June 6 at WeHo Pride’s Celebration Stage (located at the intersection of Santa Monica Blvd. and La Peer Dr.). While the full lineup of performers had not yet been announced as of press time, Baldwin teases it includes “the legendary all-female Klymaxx, DJ Shugga Shay, Deesco, with our MCs Shiah Luna and Stevi Shari.”

Dancers perform on stage at WFF 2025

“The Women’s Freedom Festival stands as the sole feminine-centered concert event dedicated to spotlighting 2SLGBTQIA+ artists, DJs, dancers, and speakers — making it the perfect complement to the iconic Dyke March at West Hollywood Pride,” she adds. “We take pride in producing this event in collaboration with predominantly lesbian- and queer-owned vendors, suppliers, and production staff.”

The 2026 Women's Freedom Festival x Dyke March takes place June 6 at in West Hollywood. Visit wehopride.com for more information on this year's events.

Partygoers at the 2025 Women’s Freedom Festival x Dyke Marchcourtesy The L Project

This article is part of The Advocate’s May-June 2026 print issue, which hits newsstands May 26. Support queer media and subscribe — or download the issue through Apple News+, Zinio, Nook, or PressReader.

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