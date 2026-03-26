Karine Jean-Pierre presents Don Lemon with lifetime achievement Truth Award as he faces federal charges

Don Lemon accepted a lifetime achievement award in Beverly Hills on Saturday, even as the longtime television journalist faces federal charges tied to a protest he says tested the limits of press freedom.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ + news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

He was honored at the 12th annual Truth Awards, hosted by Better Brothers Los Angeles, which celebrates Black LGBTQ+ excellence with leaders across media, entertainment, and advocacy.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who presented the award, praised Lemon as a journalist who has remained steadfast in holding power to account, even as he faces those charges.

Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Don Lemon "unwavering" in remarks to The Advocate. Earl Gibson III

“Don Lemon has never shied away from seeking the truth and holding the powerful accountable. Even when powerful forces tried to silence him, limit his reach, or take his freedom, he continues to speak out. Don is compassionate, courageous, and unwavering in his voice when it matters most. It was an honor to be part of an event honoring him and his work,” Jean-Pierre told The Advocate.

Related: Don Lemon faces judge who rejected DOJ’s previous attempt to charge him with a crime

Related: Don Lemon at HRC dinner: 'When the First Amendment becomes optional, democracy becomes hollow'

Lemon did not immediately respond to The Advocate’s request for comment.

The lifetime achievement honor comes at a consequential moment in Lemon’s career. He has pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to alleged civil rights violations tied to his presence at a January protest inside a Minnesota church, where demonstrators interrupted a service to protest a pastor’s alleged ties to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Lemon, who documented the situation as most news reporters would, has said he was there as an independent journalist and that the case is a test of press freedom.

Don Lemon accepts the lifetime achievement Truth Award in Los Angeles. Earl Gibson III

In recent weeks, the former CNN anchor has also urged LGBTQ+ people not to give in to fear, calling on them at the GLAAD Media Awards to stand up to those in power amid what he has described as a climate of intimidation.

"Don’t be afraid! They want you to be afraid. The way that you combat a bully is to stand up to them. The metaphorical thing is to punch them in the nose. If someone is trying to intimidate you, you have to take a stand and show them you're not afraid," Lemon told The Advocate’s sibling publication Out at the awards ceremony.

Related: Journalist Don Lemon arrested by federal agents after his coverage of Minneapolis protests

Related: Defiant Don Lemon says ‘the process is the punishment’ after lawyers reveal feds took his phone

The Truth Awards ceremony drew more than 600 attendees. Hosted by Vivica A. Fox, the event also honored actress Jenifer Lewis, singer-songwriter Durand Bernarr, and others for their contributions to culture and advocacy.

Don Lemon gives an acceptance speech at the Truth Awards in Los Angeles. Earl Gibson III

A musical performance by Lalah Hathaway and the announcement of an anonymous donation exceeding $100,000 to support scholarships for Black LGBTQ+ students, one of the largest in the organization’s history, according to organizers, rounded out the night.

The two-hour ceremony is set to air nationally on Los Angeles affiliate KTLA’s streaming app KTLA+ on June 6.