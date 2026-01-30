Skip to content
Journalist Don Lemon arrested by federal agents after his coverage of Minneapolis protests

Lemon's attorney called it an attack on the First Amendment.

Journalist Don Lemon was arrested by federal law enforcement agents in Los Angeles on January 29, 2026.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Federal agents arrested journalist Don Lemon on Thursday evening in Los Angeles, according to his attorney, as well as local journalist Georgia Fort, escalating a growing confrontation between the Trump administration and press freedom advocates over journalists' reporting on federal law enforcement actions in Minnesota.

Lemon, a veteran journalist with 30 years of experience, was in Los Angeles covering the Grammy Awards when he was taken into custody, Abbe Lowell, his attorney, told The Advocate in a statement. The arrest follows weeks of public threats by senior Justice Department officials tied to Lemon’s coverage of protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul after federal agents killed two peaceful protesters earlier this month.

“Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done,” Lowell said. “The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable.”

The Advocate has contacted the DOJ for comment.

After news of the arrest spread, Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X, confirming the arrest occurred "at my direction." She claimed the charges were "in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota."

Bondi promised "more details soon," though no charging documents have been made public.


Lemon’s arrest comes after federal prosecutors failed to bring charges against him in Minnesota for his coverage of an anti-ICE protest at Cities Church in St. Paul on January 18. Lemon livestreamed from inside the church as demonstrators protested immigration enforcement and the killing of Renee Nicole Good. Days later, Alex Pretti was also killed. Both were shot by federal agents during separate encounters in Minneapolis.

Prosecutors argued that Lemon’s presence could constitute interference with religious worship, a legal theory widely criticized as incompatible with First Amendment protections for journalists. A federal magistrate judge rejected that argument, refusing to sign arrest warrants and finding prosecutors had not established probable cause. A federal appeals court later declined the Trump administration’s emergency effort to override the ruling.

Despite those setbacks, senior Justice Department officials continued to publicly single out Lemon. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon warned that Lemon was “on notice,” comments that drew condemnation from press freedom groups and raised concerns that the government was reframing journalism as criminal conduct.

Agents also arrested local journalist Georgia Fort in connection with covering the same church protest. In a Facebook Live video she recorded, she told viewers that agents were outside her door and had an arrest warrant.

"As a member of the press, I filmed the church protest a few weeks ago, and now I'm being arrested for that," Fort said in the video. "It's hard to understand how we have a Constitution, Constitutional rights, when we can just be arrested for being a member of the press."

She said her children were with her and were affected by her arrest. While recording the video, she said a relative was outside speaking with authorities and that her lawyer had also spoken to them.

Lowell said the arrest reflects a disturbing use of federal power.

“Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention, and resources to this arrest,” he said. “That is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case.”

Lemon has previously said federal officials falsely portrayed him as a protest organizer rather than a journalist, a narrative that led to violent threats and homophobic abuse directed at him online.

Press freedom advocates say the arrest represents one of the most consequential confrontations between the federal government and a working journalist in recent years — a test of whether constitutional protections hold when reporting exposes uncomfortable truths about power.

“This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand,” Lowell said, adding, “Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

This story is developing.

