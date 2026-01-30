Journalist Don Lemon arrested by federal agents after his coverage of Minneapolis protests

Federal agents arrested journalist Don Lemon on Thursday evening in Los Angeles, according to his attorney, as well as local journalist Georgia Fort, escalating a growing confrontation between the Trump administration and press freedom advocates over journalists' reporting on federal law enforcement actions in Minnesota.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Lemon, a veteran journalist with 30 years of experience, was in Los Angeles covering the Grammy Awards when he was taken into custody, Abbe Lowell, his attorney, told The Advocate in a statement. The arrest follows weeks of public threats by senior Justice Department officials tied to Lemon’s coverage of protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul after federal agents killed two peaceful protesters earlier this month.

Related: DOJ threats against Don Lemon worry press freedom groups



Related: Pam Bondi's mad after judge rejects charging Don Lemon over his Minnesota church reporting

“Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done,” Lowell said. “The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable.”

The Advocate has contacted the DOJ for comment.

After news of the arrest spread, Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X, confirming the arrest occurred "at my direction." She claimed the charges were "in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota."

Bondi promised "more details soon," though no charging documents have been made public.





Lemon’s arrest comes after federal prosecutors failed to bring charges against him in Minnesota for his coverage of an anti-ICE protest at Cities Church in St. Paul on January 18. Lemon livestreamed from inside the church as demonstrators protested immigration enforcement and the killing of Renee Nicole Good. Days later, Alex Pretti was also killed. Both were shot by federal agents during separate encounters in Minneapolis.

Prosecutors argued that Lemon’s presence could constitute interference with religious worship, a legal theory widely criticized as incompatible with First Amendment protections for journalists. A federal magistrate judge rejected that argument, refusing to sign arrest warrants and finding prosecutors had not established probable cause. A federal appeals court later declined the Trump administration’s emergency effort to override the ruling.

Despite those setbacks, senior Justice Department officials continued to publicly single out Lemon. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon warned that Lemon was “on notice,” comments that drew condemnation from press freedom groups and raised concerns that the government was reframing journalism as criminal conduct.

Agents also arrested local journalist Georgia Fort in connection with covering the same church protest. In a Facebook Live video she recorded, she told viewers that agents were outside her door and had an arrest warrant.

"As a member of the press, I filmed the church protest a few weeks ago, and now I'm being arrested for that," Fort said in the video. "It's hard to understand how we have a Constitution, Constitutional rights, when we can just be arrested for being a member of the press."

She said her children were with her and were affected by her arrest. While recording the video, she said a relative was outside speaking with authorities and that her lawyer had also spoken to them.