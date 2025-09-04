Scroll To Top
News

Trump threatens to revoke Rosie O'Donnell's citizenship (again) instead of addressing Epstein

Donald Trump Rosie ODonnell
Joey Sussman/Shutterstock; JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Donald Trump; Rosie O'Donnell

Trump's latest threats against O'Donnell came as survivors of Jeffrey Epstein held a press conference on Capitol Hill.

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

Donald Trump has once again threatened to revoke Rosie O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship — something she believes is an attempt to distract from his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

"As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship," Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social. "She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!"

Trump posted the message alongside an unflattering picture of O'Donnell, which she was quick to share on her Instagram with the response, "banishing me again? logan roy would be proud. im the distraction - EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning and your gold lamé throne is melting."

The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States.” This means Trump cannot legally revoke O'Donnell's citizenship, though that did not stop him from issuing an executive order attempting to overturn birthright citizenship entirely, which has since been blocked by a nationwide injunction from U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante issued in July.

Trump and O'Donnell have been feuding for decades, with the former cohost of The View poking fun at the president long before he entered politics. Trump brought the beef onto the campaign trail when asked in a 2016 presidential debate about his referring to women he doesn’t like as “fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals,” to which he replied, “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”

Trump has previously threatened to revoke O'Donnell's citizenship, writing in a July post on Truth Social, “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

O'Donnell responded by posting a picture of Trump with Epstein, a convicted child sex trafficker, with the caption, "hey donald — you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours. you call me a threat to humanity — but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman a queer woman a mother who tells the truth an american who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze."

Trump's latest threats against O'Donnell came as survivors of Epstein's sexual abuse, many of whom were underage at the time, held a press conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday urging the Justice Department to release the files related to the case. The coalition suggested that it would soon publish its own list of people involved in their abuse if the DOJ doesn't make more documents public.

From Your Site Articles
NewsArts & EntertainmentYahoo FeedCrimeDonald TrumpPoliticsPeople
14th amendmentbeefcitizenshipdepartment of justicedonald trumpfeudfourteenth amendmentinjunctionjeffrey epsteinjoseph laplantepedophiliapress conferencerosie odonnellsex traffickingsurvivorsthe viewnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Pride of Broadway Special

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio