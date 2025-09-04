Trump threatens to revoke Rosie O'Donnell's citizenship (again) instead of addressing Epstein

Donald Trump has once again threatened to revoke Rosie O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship — something she believes is an attempt to distract from his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

"As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship," Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social. "She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!"

Trump posted the message alongside an unflattering picture of O'Donnell, which she was quick to share on her Instagram with the response, "banishing me again? logan roy would be proud. im the distraction - EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning and your gold lamé throne is melting."

See on Instagram The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States.” This means Trump cannot legally revoke O'Donnell's citizenship, though that did not stop him from issuing an executive order attempting to overturn birthright citizenship entirely, which has since been blocked by a nationwide injunction from U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante issued in July. Trump and O'Donnell have been feuding for decades, with the former cohost of The View poking fun at the president long before he entered politics. Trump brought the beef onto the campaign trail when asked in a 2016 presidential debate about his referring to women he doesn’t like as “fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals,” to which he replied, “Only Rosie O’Donnell.” Trump has previously threatened to revoke O'Donnell's citizenship, writing in a July post on Truth Social, “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” O'Donnell responded by posting a picture of Trump with Epstein, a convicted child sex trafficker, with the caption, "hey donald — you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours. you call me a threat to humanity — but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman a queer woman a mother who tells the truth an american who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze."