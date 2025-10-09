How many LGBTQ+ adults are out of the closet? Almost all — with these exceptions

LGBTQ+ adults are coming out of the closet more than ever before — but there are still some people they don't feel safe around.

Around 96 percent of LGBTQ+ adults in the United States said they have told at least one person in their life that they are or might be queer, according to a Pew Research Center (PRC) survey conducted in January. Only 3 percent said they haven’t come out to anyone.

While many LGBTQ+ adults thought they might be queer before age 14, just 14 percent said they told someone when they were that young. Another 29 percent told someone when they were between 14 and 17, while most (34 percent) told someone when they were between 18 and 24.

There are some groups that LGBTQ+ people are more likely to come out to than others, as 32 percent say they aren’t out to any extended family members, such as grandparents, aunts, or cousins. One in four (25 percent) of those who are employed aren't out to their co-workers, 23 percent aren’t out to their parents or guardians, and 18 percent of those who have siblings aren’t out to any of them. In comparison, only five percent aren’t out to any of their friends.

This directly reflects the acceptance LGBTQ+ adults who have come out said they've received from these groups, as 69 percent said their siblings were accepting and 61 percent said their friends were accepting, whereas only 46 percent said their parents were accepting.

Bisexual adults were significantly less likely to come out than their LGTQ+ peers, with 47 percent saying they aren't out to extended family, 38 percent saying they aren't out to coworkers, 35 percent saying they aren't out to parents, 28 percent saying they aren't out to siblings, and just nine percent saying they aren't out to friends. However, transgender adults were the most likely to say they had not experienced acceptance when coming out, with just one in three saying their parents have been supportive of them.

A separate report from Gallup last year found that as many as 18 percent of LGBTQ+ adults have never come out to anyone. Other data was similar to PRC's recent findings, such as 23 percent of bisexual adults not being out to anyone, and the majority of LGBTQ+ adults (71 percent) saying they came out before turning 30.