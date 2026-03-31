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LGBTQ+ youth are building their own support systems — because schools won’t

Glisten’s new national survey finds two-thirds of queer and trans youth feel unsafe at school, and most say the grown-ups around them aren’t doing a thing about it.

actor wilson cruz with virginia high school student christopher grady

Actor and Glisten board chair Wilson Cruz speaks with Virginia high schooler Christopher Grady at a preview event on the latest school climate survey.

Courtesty of Glisten

A new national survey of LGBTQ+ students finds most feel unsafe at school, with advocates warning that a mix of political pressure, inconsistent policies, and inaction by adults is reshaping classrooms across the country.

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The findings, released Tuesday and previewed last week at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C., come from the newly rebranded GLSEN, now known as Glisten, and its 2025 National School Climate Survey.

Based on responses from 2,800 students, the report shows that nearly two-thirds of LGBTQ+ youth feel unsafe at school because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Only one in three said they regularly look forward to going to school. The survey also found that 86 percent of transgender and gender-expansive students avoided certain spaces at school, and 62 percent experienced harassment or assault tied to their sexual orientation.

“You can judge the moral character of a country by how they treat their young people,” CEO Melanie Willingham-Jaggers said in an interview with The Advocate. They said students are increasingly being targeted in political debates while schools struggle to respond.

Related: LGBTQ+ Gen Z youth don't feel safe at school: 'A place of dread rather than a place of learning'

Related: Report: Most LGBTQ+ Students Verbally Harassed in School

Advocates say the climate is shaped not only by harassment but by what they describe as a lack of response. Willingham-Jaggers pointed to what they call “negative neutrality,” where schools avoid addressing LGBTQ+ issues even when policies exist. “There’s a deafening silence,” they said, describing environments where students see rules on paper but little enforcement in practice.

student christopher grady with glisten ceo melanie willingham-jaggers Virginia high school student Christopher Grady talks with Glisten CEO Melanie Willingham-Jaggers.Courtesy of Glisten

The survey found that more than half of LGBTQ+ students reported discrimination at school, including being prevented from using facilities that align with their gender identity, while the majority experienced harassment tied to their identity. Nearly half of LGBTQ+ students of color also reported harassment based on race or ethnicity.

Students and educators who spoke at the event said that those experiences often vary by identity.

During a panel moderated by actor and Glisten board chair Wilson Cruz, a Virginia high school student described being targeted for being both Black and gay, including threats and pressure to conform to gender norms. “You are both Black and gay,” he recalled being told.

Related: Nearly All LGBTQ+ Youth Exposed to Online Bullying: HRC Report

His experience, he said, reflects how conversations about LGBTQ+ youth often overlook students with intersecting identities. The report also found that many students are creating their own support systems. “What we are finding is that young people are coming together to find solutions,” Willingham-Jaggers said, adding that students often feel they cannot rely on adults to intervene.

Speakers at the event said those informal networks can help students navigate difficult environments, but they also point to gaps in institutional support. A parent on the panel described her child forming a close friendship with a nonbinary student who helped him participate in school activities, including a skating event where the student pushed his wheelchair and later helped him skate for the first time.

That same student later left the school after experiencing severe bullying, she said. “I watched the joy of connection expanding the world,” the parent said. “And this amazing young person had their world shrink.”

bree fram with wilson cruz Retired Space Force Colonel and Virginia congressional candidate Bree Fram speaks with actor and Glisten board chair Wilson Cruz.Courtesy of Glisten

Educators at the event said uncertainty about how to address LGBTQ+ issues often leads to inaction. One educator said teachers may avoid speaking up for fear of making mistakes, but that silence can do its own harm.

“Oftentimes, saying nothing can be just as harmful, if not more harmful,” the educator said, urging teachers to take small steps such as correcting misgendering or setting clear expectations for respectful behavior.

Princess R. Moss, vice president of the NEA, said creating inclusive environments is essential to learning. “When students feel seen and safe, they learn,” Moss said.

The report found that students in schools with supportive educators, inclusive policies, and LGBTQ+ student groups report higher grade point averages and are less likely to miss school because they feel unsafe.

Advocates said the findings reflect a broader national climate, as debates over LGBTQ+ rights, particularly those affecting transgender youth, continue to play out in schools.

“Our children are being groomed to hate themselves and each other,” Willingham-Jaggers said.

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