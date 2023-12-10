Scroll To Top
More of Speaker Mike Johnson’s Extreme Anti-LGBTQ+ Past and Extremist Ties Is Exposed

One previous client of Johnson's was even reportedly recorded endorsing violence against LGBTQ+ people and abortion providers.

Speaker Mike Johnson has a previous clientele list made up of a range of homophobes and anti-abortion figures.

In a revealing investigation, The Daily Beast reported last week on the contentious legal past of Johnson, the ultra-conservative Louisiana Republican, uncovering his extensive work with clients known for their extreme anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ views. Johnson, who has publicly identified himself as a constitutional lawyer for conservative Christian causes, has represented individuals affiliated with some of the nation’s most radical groups, often providing his services free of charge.

One such client was recorded endorsing violence against the LGBTQ+ community and abortion providers, according to the outlet. Another, involved in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, led a militant organization tied to the 2009 murder of a Kansas abortion doctor. This background paints a complex picture of Johnson’s legal career and ideological leanings.

Johnson’s ties with the Alliance Defending Freedom, a group actively working to embed right-wing Christian beliefs into law and known for its global campaign against LGBTQ+ and abortion rights, played a significant role in his career trajectory. Johnson’s consistent representation of clients with anti-gay and anti-abortion stances, as highlighted in the report, raises questions about his current political views and alignments.

The Daily Beast report also delved into the specifics of Johnson’s involvement with anti-LGBTQ+ activism, notably through his representation of Grant E. Storms, a former radical Christian preacher and antigay activist. Storms, who was later convicted of indecent exposure, received legal assistance from Johnson for various issues, including securing permits for anti-LGBTQ+ protests. One such protest in 2003, aimed at the Southern Decadence festival in New Orleans, ended in violence, including an attempted stabbing of a gay man. This incident, along with Storms’ history of inflammatory anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, spotlights Johnson’s alignment with figures who have actively opposed LGBTQ+ rights and, in some cases, incited violence against the community.

His office provided a statement to the Daily Beast emphasizing the nature of the attorney-client relationship. The statement said that representing a client in a First Amendment dispute does not equal endorsement of everything the client has said or done. However, the report notes that Johnson has not publicly denounced the actions or words of these former clients despite their alignment with violent rhetoric.

In addition to representing clients with anti-LGBTQ+ stances, Johnson himself has made several controversial statements regarding the LGBTQ+ community over the past two decades.

Johnson’s history of disparaging remarks includes his characterization of homosexuality as “inherently unnatural” and a “dangerous lifestyle.” Furthermore, Johnson has been vocal in his opposition to marriage equality, once claiming that same-sex marriage legalization could lead to extreme scenarios, such as people marrying their pets.

Christopher Wiggins

