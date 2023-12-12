Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

John Oliver Flames 'Anti-LGBT Bigot' Mike Johnson For 'Unsettling' Accountability App

Comedian John Oliver (left), House Speaker Mike Johnson (right)
Kathy Hutchins / lev radin / Shutterstock

The comedian called Johnson "an anti-LGBT bigot who believes in more accountability for his son's search engine history than for the people who tried to overthrow the government."

John Oliver is taking aim at House Speaker Mike Johnson's anti-LGBTQ+ record.

The comedian spent a chunk of his most recent Last Week Tonightepisode making fun of the latest revelations about the new House Speaker, including his extremist anti-queer ties and bizarre internet history monitoring app, which he shares with his teenage son.

"For all of the fear of a second Trump term, it's worth remembering our current speaker of the House is an anti-LGBT bigot, who believes in more accountability for his son's search engine history than he does for the people who tried to overthrow the government," Oliver said.

Among other things, Johnson has written the forward for a homophobic book promoting the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, worked on behalf of several anti-LGBTQ+ organizations and clients, and made countless disparaging remarks about queer people, particularly LGBTQ+ youth.

Oliver noted that "because there was so little vetting of Johnson before he became speaker, we kept discovering new unsettling facts about him."

One of the strangest pieces of information surrounding Johnson to resurface was his claim that he and his teenage son are each other's "accountability partners" on a Christian app that monitors internet search history for "sinful" content.

Covenant Eyes, which compiles data weekly and flags any inappropriate searches immediately, is also not currently in compliance with U.S. privacy laws, such as the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, by their own admission.

"It's probably not ideal for national security if a guy second in line to the presidency has that app on his phone," Oliver continued.

The comedian then directed a message to Johnson's 17-year-old son, who has become the unlucky center of attention amid his father's strange behavior.

"If Mike Johnson's son is watching this, I'm really sorry. Your dad seems like a lot," Oliver said. "And if he is watching this online, then I guess Mike probably is, too. Hi Mike! You must've gotten that alert after we showed the picture of the camel."

Unfortunately for Johnson, Oliver noted that "he can't blur his views and hope no one notices, because much like his son, we're unfortunately now all watching him."

From Your Site Articles
Arts & EntertainmentYahoo FeedtelevisionPolitics
mike johnsonjohn oliverlast week tonight
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Read Full Bio