Mary Trump married 'love of my life' and 'best friend' in October

Mary Trump is married.

Trump, a lesbian who frequently criticizes her uncle Donald, revealed her marriage in her Sunday column on Substack. It was headlined, “Reader, I Married Her,” a play on the line “Reader, I married him” from Charlotte Bronte’s novel Jane Eyre.

Trump did not identify her wife by name but said they were married in October “in front of a small group of some of our family and closest friends.” The column includes a photo of two women holding hands but does not show their faces. However, in a comment on the column, E. Jean Carroll wrote, “MARY! MARY! AMERICA NEEDED SOME JOY! And you and Ronda are giving it to us!!!”

(In 2023, a jury found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in the 1990s. Carroll also won defamation verdicts against him, as he said she lied about being assaulted by him. She and Mary Trump have collaborated on a writing project.)

In the Substack column, Mary Trump said she is “married not only to the love of my life but to my best friend.” On January 20, 2025 — the day her uncle was inaugurated for his second term as president — “I was presented with an alternative to the shuttered, circumscribed, and lonely life I had come to live,” she wrote. Her other relationships have improved as a result, she said, and “I am happy in a way I never would have dared imagine.”

She acknowledged that “there is more to the story,” including her reasons for not revealing her marriage until now, but she did not go further into that. She also noted that 2026 has brought more horrors from her uncle’s administration, but said that is why “it is more important than ever to remember there is always light and hope and love to be had if we allow ourselves to let it in.”

Trump, now 60, was married once before and has a daughter, Avary Linden Trump. Mary wrote about the difficulties of growing up gay in her family in the 2020 book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man. In addition to her writing, she is a psychologist.