California cafe chain Philz Coffee orders Pride flags removed from stores. It's not going well

A California -based coffee chain has ordered the removal of LGBTQ + Pride flags from its establishments , sparking outrage from some customers and allies.

Philz Coffee operates venues across California and Chicago . Several stores had displayed Pride flags, but earlier this month the company ordered them to be taken down, the San Francisco Standard reported . CEO Mahesh Sadarangani confirmed the decision in a statement shared with the San Francisco Chronicle .

“We are working toward creating a more consistent, inclusive experience across all our stores, including removing a variety of flags and other decor,” Sadarangani said in the statement. “This is a change in how our stores look, not in who we are.”

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Philz Coffee did not immediately return a request for comment on the decision. But its decision has met blowback from many patrons. A Change.org petition urging the continued display of Pride flags has accumulated more than 6,700 signatures since the decision became public.

The petition, which claims it was launched by baristas from Philz Coffee, states that the company’s order has left both employees and customers feeling “confounded and unsupported.”

“The Pride flags within the stores hold deep meaning and value to both staff and visitors, symbolizing that these locations are safe and welcoming spaces for all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity,” the petition reads. “We ask the leadership at Philz Coffee to reconsider their decision and reinstate the pride flags across all their locations.”

The petition has gained more than 6,750 signatures.