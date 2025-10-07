Queer photojournalist charged with hate crime for coverage of NYT vandalism, social media posts

Activists are speaking out in opposition to a hate-crime charge brought against queer photojournalist Alexa Wilkinson, who has covered many protests.

Wilkinson, who uses they/them pronouns, was charged last week with one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree as a hate crime in connection with their social media posts regarding vandalism committed in protest of New York Times coverage of the war in Gaza, as reported by the Times and other outlets. They have pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Two others, Anna Owens and Sarah Schaff, have been charged with criminal mischief and have likewise pleaded not guilty. They do not face hate-crime charges. They and Wilkinson are set to appear in court again November 17.

On July 30, according to a criminal complaint from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, protesters splashed red paint on the Times building and accused the newspaper of being complicit in what they consider Israel’s genocide in Gaza. The protesters wrote “NYT Lies; Gaza dies” on a window and left leaflets saying “The New York Times is starving Gaza” and calling the Times “an active accomplice in the ongoing genocide.” The building required repairs costing more than $100,000.

The complaint accuses Wilkinson of sharing, four days earlier, “social media posts from the account @framed.unrest that included an excerpt from an opinion article in The Times asserting that Israel was not committing genocide in Gaza,” the newspaper reports. “Another, commenting on that excerpt, said, ‘They hanged newspaper editors at Nuremberg.’” It also accuses Wilkinson of adding the comment “Looking at you,” directed at Joseph Kahn, executive editor of the Times. Wilkinson, by the way, is Jewish.

It says Wilkinson was present when the vandalism was committed and shared video of it on a social media account of their own the next day. Their social media accounts have now been made private.

An incident of vandalism August 29 at Kahn’s home was mentioned in Wilkinson’s court hearing, but neither Wilkinson nor anyone else has been charged in connection with it, and it is still under investigation, news site Hyperallergic reports.

The Legal Aid Society is representing Wilkinson. A spokesperson there told Hyperallergic that Wilkinson is a “respected photojournalist with no criminal record.”

“They did not participate in or encourage any unlawful activity, and the charge against them is wholly unfounded,” the spokesperson added. “We remind the public that they are entitled to the presumption of innocence and are confident that once the facts are made known, it will be evident they were simply doing their job as a journalist.”

Photos of various protests, credited to Wilkinson, have been circulated by the New York Civil Liberties Union and Writers Against the War in Gaza, Hyperallergic notes. Wilkinson has photographed several rallies, marches, and direct actions led by Gender Liberation Movement over the last year and a half as well. Their work has also appeared in publications including The Nation, Teen Vogue, Time, and others.

Writers Against the War in Gaza group issued a statement saying Wilkinson’s arrest and that of another photojournalist in an incident at the Brooklyn Museum director’s home are “an attack on our movement and an attempt to criminalize both journalistic and political speech.”

Wilkinson’s equipment was seized by police, according to reports on social media. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to replace it.