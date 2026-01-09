Skip to content
ICE agent shooter’s own cellphone video undercuts Trump administration's account of Minneapolis killing

“F*cking bitch,” Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who killed Renee Good, says in the video.

renee good and becca good and their suv

New video shows that Renee Good was not targeting ICE agent.

X.com/Alpha News

Editor's note: Video in this article may be upsetting to some readers.

Update: Wife of Minneapolis woman killed by ICE speaks out for the first time

A newly released cellphone video, apparently filmed by the ICE officer who killed Renee Nicole Good, and obtained by Minneapolis-based Alpha News, a conservative-leaning nonprofit news site, appears to sharply contradict the U.S. government’s public account of the fatal Wednesday shooting, raising new questions about whether the agent who opened fire was ever in immediate danger.

The footage was recorded on a cellphone by ICE officer Jonathan Ross, not by a department body camera. It captures Ross’s own perspective as he approaches Good’s maroon Honda Pilot during what the Department of Homeland Security claims was a federal operation in south Minneapolis. The Advocate has not independently verified the video’s authenticity.

Related: Shocking video shows ICE agent fatally shooting woman in south Minneapolis

Related: Distraught woman says ICE killed her wife in video after deadly Minneapolis shooting

Inside the SUV, Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, poet, and mother of three, appears calm and even warm, smiling at the masked agent and attempting to defuse the encounter. After he gets out of his car and approaches hers from the passenger side, where a large black dog is sitting in the rear looking out the window, he walks in front of the SUV and moves to the driver’s side window, which is open. “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you,” she says, as Ross circles the vehicle and films its rear license plate. Her wife, Becca Good, stands nearby, recording as well.

As Ross moves behind the SUV, Becca can be heard calling out, “Show your face,” before adding, “We don’t change our plates every morning, just so you know. It’ll be the same plate when you come talk to us later. That’s fine. U.S. citizen… You want to come at us?”

Ross then walks along the passenger side of the Honda Pilot, where the front wheels are visibly angled to the left.

Ross appears to begin turning back toward his own vehicle. Only then do other federal agents rush into view, shouting in quick succession, “Get out of the car. Get out of the fucking car. Get out of the car.”

At that moment, Renee Good reverses the SUV. As she looks over her left shoulder, she turns the steering wheel and the front wheels sharply to the right, away from the agents, and the vehicle begins to accelerate.

Related: ICE officer who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis has been identified

Related: LGBTQ+ officials denounce ICE killing of Minneapolis woman, demand investigation

Ross, still filming with one hand, appears nearly fully clear of the SUV’s front path when he says “whoa” and shoots three times in rapid succession.

As the Honda Pilot lurches forward out of frame and careens toward a utility pole and a parked vehicle, Ross can be heard muttering, “Fucking bitch.”

Federal officials, including President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, have insisted the shooting was justified, claiming the officer acted in self-defense after being charged by the vehicle. The newly released footage appears to show Ross already stepping away from the SUV’s line of travel at the moment he fired, a sequence that conflicts with that narrative.

Vance shared the new video online, writing that it verifies the administration's position that the shooting was self-defense.

Related: Feds freeze Minnesota officials out of probe around killing of Renee Nicole Good

Related: Federal immigration agents shoot two more people, this time in Oregon

In her first public statements since the killing, Becca Good described her wife as a woman guided by gentleness and faith, who had stopped that morning to check on neighbors amid the federal operation. “We had whistles. They had guns,” she said, rejecting the administration’s portrayal of Renee as violent or dangerous.

Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin and ICE did not immediately respond to The Advocate’s requests for comment.

becca goodbreaking newsdonald trumpiceimmigration and customs enforcementjd vancekristi noemminneapolisminnesotarenee nicole good

The Latest

Jonathan E. Ross
News

Who is Jonathan Ross? ICE agent who killed Renee Good once broke a suspect's car window

The man who shot Renee Nicole Good is a 43-year-old firearms instructor who appears to have defended white supremacists online.

minneapolis neighborhood with ice agents
Opinion

We've all seen the video. Do Kristi Noem and mainstream media think we're stupid?

Opinion: Lies from the Trump administration aren't just insulting Renee Nicole Good's memory — they're insulting to our intelligence.

justice for renee niceole good sign
News

More than $1.5 million raised for Renee Good’s widow & kids after ICE killing

The family has received an outpouring of financial and moral support in less than 48 hours.

A sign at a vigil for Renee Good in Oakland, California
Opinion

Renee Good and the cost of being good

Being Good did not protect her, but abandoning goodness would dishonor her.

More For You

Federal immigration agents shoot two more people, this time in Oregon

border patrol agents

One day after an ICE agent killed a Minneapolis woman, two people in Portland, Oregon, were shot by Border Patrol agents.

Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images)
In a startling escalation of federal enforcement that underscores a growing national crisis, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents shot two people in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon, ABC News reports. Keep Reading →

Feds freeze Minnesota officials out of probe around killing of Renee Nicole Good

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Lev Radin/Shutterstock
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is solely leading the investigation into the death of Renee Nicole Good, freezing out the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a move that Gov. Tim Walz says will make it difficult to get a fair outcome. Keep Reading →

Vigil for Renee Nicole Good becomes a call to action against ICE

Thousands gathered at Portland Avenue near 34th Street in south Minneapolis to honor the life of Renee Good, who was killed by an ICE officer

Thousands gathered at Portland Avenue near 34th Street in south Minneapolis to honor the life of Renee Good, who was killed by an ICE officer Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer
This article originally appeared on the Minnesota Reformer. Keep Reading →

Indiana town sued for blocking LGBTQ+ Pride festival (again)

Loogootee water tower

Loogootee, Indiana is being sued once again for blocking an LGBTQ+ Pride celebration by imposing strict regulations on public events — and ignoring organizers even after they met the requirements.

Lost Shoe Studios/Shuttershock.com
A town in Indiana is being sued once again for blocking an LGBTQ+ Pride celebration by imposing strict regulations on public events — and ignoring organizers even after they met the requirements. Keep Reading →

Transgender D.C. nonprofit founder Ruby Corado fears Trump-era prison ahead of sentencing hearing

ruby corado

Ruby Corado is the founder of the now-defunct LGBTQ+ nonprofit Casa Ruby in Washington, D.C.

Linda Davidson / The Washington Post via Getty Images
Attorneys for Ruby Corado, the founder of the now-defunct Washington, D.C., LGBTQ+ nonprofit Casa Ruby, are urging a federal judge to sentence her to time served, arguing that incarceration would expose the transgender advocate to extraordinary danger, even as federal prosecutors press for nearly three years behind bars. Keep Reading →
