Richard Simmons, fitness personality and TV host, dead at 76, per multiple reports

Richard Simmons, the perennial 1980s workout personality who was defined by his uplifting spirit, has died, according to multiple reports.

The news was confirmed by ABC, who cited his representative. CNN has reached out to his representatives, as well the Los Angeles Police Department and LA County Medical Examiner.

From 1980 to 1984, Simmons hosted the “Richard Simmons Show,” which had a focus on personal health and fitness. The program won four Daytime Emmys.

Simmons was most known for his aerobic exercise videos, including 1988’s “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” and its subsequent installments in 1990 and 1991.

Simmons just celebrated his 76th birthday earlier this week.

“Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life!,” Simmons wrote in a post shared on X on Friday. “I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard.”

He has remained out of the public eye in recent years, but the circumstances surrounding his whereabouts and wellbeing have provided a fair share of internet fodder.

On occasion, Simmons shared personal updates on his social media pages, writing in a January Facebook post, “I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

