Scroll To Top
News

Richard Simmons, fitness personality and TV host, dead at 76, per multiple reports

Richard Simmons at an event in 2013
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Richard Simmons arrives at the Friend Movement Anti-Bullying Benefit Concert at the El Rey Theater on July 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, CA.

The 'Sweatin' to the Oldies' star was 76.

By Dan Heching, CNN

Richard Simmons, the perennial 1980s workout personality who was defined by his uplifting spirit, has died, according to multiple reports.

The news was confirmed by ABC, who cited his representative. CNN has reached out to his representatives, as well the Los Angeles Police Department and LA County Medical Examiner.

From 1980 to 1984, Simmons hosted the “Richard Simmons Show,” which had a focus on personal health and fitness. The program won four Daytime Emmys.

Simmons was most known for his aerobic exercise videos, including 1988’s “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” and its subsequent installments in 1990 and 1991.

Simmons just celebrated his 76th birthday earlier this week.

“Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life!,” Simmons wrote in a post shared on X on Friday. “I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard.”

He has remained out of the public eye in recent years, but the circumstances surrounding his whereabouts and wellbeing have provided a fair share of internet fodder.

On occasion, Simmons shared personal updates on his social media pages, writing in a January Facebook post, “I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

From Your Site Articles
NewsRM Editors PickNon-topics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

CNN Wire

Read Full Bio