Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Sarah McBride demands Trump administration release severely disabled Delaware resident from ICE custody

“He is the exact kind of individual that our asylum system is meant to protect,” the Delaware congresswoman said.

sarah mcbride congressional hearing

U.S. Congresswoman Sarah McBride is calling on ICE to release a disabled man who lives in Delaware.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, Delaware’s at-large Democrat, on Monday demanded that federal immigration authorities immediately release Victor Acurio Suárez, a Sussex County resident with disability who was ordered deported last week.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

McBride’s call came days after an immigration judge ordered Acurio Suárez to return to Ecuador, despite warnings from advocates and state officials that deportation would place him in grave danger.

“The detainment and now the order to deport Victor Acurio Suárez is morally bankrupt,” McBride said in a statement released Monday. “It shows a complete lack of care, compassion, and basic humanity toward a vulnerable neighbor who has done everything the law asked of him and poses no threat to anyone.”

Related: Mila Myles is the chief spokesperson for Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer. She’s also transgender

Acurio Suárez lives with significant developmental disabilities and aphasia, a condition that affects a person’s ability to communicate, and he relies on his family for daily care. According to his attorneys and advocates, he fled Ecuador after being brutally beaten by members of the Los Lobos gang, who burned his home and left him for dead. He later applied for asylum in the United States.

“He has no criminal history and followed the law by applying for asylum upon arriving in our country,” McBride said. “He is the exact kind of individual that our asylum system is meant to protect.”

Spotlight Delaware reported that Acurio Suárez was detained in September 2025 and has been held at the Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Pennsylvania while his case proceeded. Last week, Immigration Judge Dennis Ryan ordered him to voluntarily depart the United States. If he does not comply, the order would become a formal removal, potentially triggering long-term reentry bars.

Related: Lesbian federal worker pleads for answers about wife trapped in immigration detention limbo

Related: Immigration judge dismisses asylum case of gay Venezuelan deported to Salvadoran supermax prison

McBride, the first out transgender member of Congress, is not the only Democratic Delaware official to intervene. In December, Gov. Matt Meyer personally wrote to Ryan, urging Acurio Suárez’s immediate release, describing him as exceptionally vulnerable and warning that deportation would expose him to re-victimization and severe harm.

“I am deeply concerned that deportation would place Mr. Acurio Suarez at grave risk on a multitude of levels,” he wrote.

Meyer emphasized that Acurio Suárez has no criminal or traffic record, has complied with immigration requirements, and depends entirely on family members in Delaware for care.

McBride echoed those concerns Monday, placing blame squarely on President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“The Trump Administration has stripped our immigration system of dignity and due process—foundations on which a just system relies,” she said. “These are not privileges, they are obligations, and they exist to protect us all from the treatment Mr. Acurio Suárez is facing now.”

Acurio Suárez intends to appeal the judge’s decision to the Board of Immigration Appeals. McBride’s office said it has been working with his attorney since his detention in October 2025 and will continue pressing immigration officials to reverse course.

delawaredemocratic partydonald trumpecuadorimmigrationimmigration and customs enforcementmatt meyerpennsylvaniasarah mcbridetransgendervictor acurio suárez

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Gabe Lopez via Instagram
News

Drag Race stars, friends, and peers mourn Gabe Lopez's death

The producer, songwriter, and singer created many of your favorite Drag Race songs and recently worked on the viral "Diet Pepsi" cover from Ben Platt.

Protesters against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) march through the streets of downtown Minneapolis. One holds a placard that reads: Abolish ICE, end the harm.
News

Here are Minnesota groups that need your help organizing against ICE and DHS operations

Here are some mutual aid groups in Minnesota that need donations and volunteers.

Conversion therapy survivors
News

Conversion therapy's outcomes: shame, depression, suicidality, survivors say

Six survivors tell their stories in a new episode in the Trevor Project's Sharing Space series.

Billie Eilish; Pedro Pascal; Queen Latifah; Elliot Page
Activism

100+ LGBTQ+ celebs and allies who slammed ICE—Dems, take note

Stop doomscrolling. Here's a list of more than 100 queer celebrities and allies who are using their reach, influence, and money to fight back.

More For You

Over 1,000 anti-LGBTQ+ attacks occurred in 2025: report

broken window on LGBTQ+ store

There were 1,042 anti-LGBTQ+ incidents across 47 states and Washington, D.C. in 2025, according to the ALERT Desk, GLAAD’s Anti-LGBTQ Extremism Reporting Tracker, marking a five percent increase from the 984 incidents in 2024.

Kathy images/Shuttershock.com
With increased visibility comes increased danger as anti-LGBTQ+ incidents continue to rise throughout the United States. Keep Reading →

Powerful House Oversight Democrat calls for Kristi Noem’s impeachment & ICE abolishment

kristi noem at a press conference

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has lied about the government killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Al Drago/Getty Images
California Rep. Robert Garcia sharply escalated calls for accountability inside the Department of Homeland Security on Monday, urging the impeachment of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement after federal agents killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis this month. Keep Reading →

Federal immigration agents are a modern-day ‘slave patrol,’ says former Minneapolis City Council president

a black man taken by masked federal immigration agents

A Black man is taken away by masked federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images
Former Minneapolis City Council president Andrea Jenkins was moving slowly through the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., navigating toward a bank of elevators on her mobility scooter, when she reached for a small whistle hanging around her neck and lifted it for The Advocate to see. Keep Reading →

Zohran Mamdani suggests Heated Rivalry to New Yorkers staying at home amid snowstorm

Zohran Mamdani; January 25, 2026 address; ​Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov and Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander on Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 6

Zohran Mamdani; January 25, 2026 address; Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov and Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander on Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 6.

YouTube (@NYCMayorsOffice); HBO Max; Crave Canada
Turn up the heat. Keep Reading →

Minnesotans mourn Alex Pretti, man killed by Border Patrol agents

​A woman kneels and prays as hundreds gather around a growing memorial site at 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue, where federal agents shot and killed a 37-year-old Alex Pretti Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 earlier in the day.

A woman kneels and prays as hundreds gather around a growing memorial site at 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue, where federal agents shot and killed a 37-year-old Alex Pretti Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 earlier in the day.

Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer
More than 1,000 people gathered for a vigil and rally Saturday night at Whittier Park in Minneapolis to mourn Alex Pretti, the man who was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent. After the vigil, demonstrators marched in subzero temperatures to the site where Pretti was killed on Nicollet Avenue, south of 26th Street. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved