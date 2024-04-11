Scroll To Top
Wherever drag queen Tara Hoot goes, bomb threats seem to follow

coloring pages crayons drag queen Tara Hoot blowing bubbles
Robin Fader for Tara Hoot

The Washington, D.C., drag queen has been the target of at least eight bomb threats in recent months.

Cwnewser

A Virginia restaurant became the latest to suffer a bomb threat for hosting a drag-related event in the shadow of the nation’s capital. Freddie’s Beach Bar, an LGBTQ+ establishment in Arlington, had to be evacuated Saturday morning after an anonymous bomb threat disrupted an event that drag queen Tara Hoot was hosting. Hoot spoke to The Advocate about the terroristic hoax, highlighting the challenges and fears such incidents stir within the LGBTQ+ community and its supporters.

The Arlington County Police Department swiftly responded to the threat, arriving at the venue around 11:15 a.m. to investigate, according to a department spokesperson. Despite a thorough sweep of Freddie’s Beach Bar, officers found no evidence of a bomb, the spokesperson told The Advocate. This unsettling event has not deterred Hoot from her mission.

Hoot recounted the immediate response to the bomb threat at Freddie’s Beach Bar, explaining the situation as it unfolded.

“We were kind of ushered out to the back in a very hurried way, and more patrons arrived and were brought around back,” she said, highlighting the urgency and confusion as event organizers and law enforcement worked to secure the area.

But the disturbance did not end there. Adding to the tense atmosphere were religious protesters who began spewing bigotry toward those in attendance.

“The Jesus people saw us and they put up their speakers to yell at us while we were trapped in the parking lot waiting for the police dog,” Hoot said.

After police deemed the area safe, the event continued. Hoot described how the crowd, composed of neighborhood families, babies, and even a grandmother, returned from the outdoor parking area where they had waited. She said the venue staff and law enforcement’s quick thinking and calm demeanor played a crucial role in managing the situation and ensuring that the atmosphere remained as undisturbed as possible.

drag queen Tara Hoot blowing bubblesRobin Fader for Tara Hoot

Once the attendees returned inside, Hoot resumed the event, emphasizing a positive and joyful experience for the children and their parents. She engaged the audience with songs and interactive reading sessions from children’s books like The Very Hungry Caterpillar, which discusses themes of bravery and transformation. To further enhance the experience, Hoot provided the children with bubbles and rainbow ribbons, turning the event into a celebration of fun, love, and joy despite the earlier disruption.

Arlington County Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the bomb threats, the police spokesperson said.

While alarming, this incident highlighted the community’s resilience and the importance of spaces celebrating diversity and promoting acceptance.

Noting that the community was thrust into a tense situation, Hoot emphasized the importance of continuing her events in the face of such threats.

She explained that she’s been called a “groomer” by right-wing extremists protesting her events and that the slur is particularly offensive.

Hoot’s stage name is a clever twist on her hometown of Terre Haute, Ind., reflecting her origins and journey.

She emphasized the importance of her work, blending drag performance with educational storytelling for children, “It is make-believe, fantasy, fabulosity,” Hoot explained, stressing that her events are a far cry from the nightlife scene typically associated with drag.

Hoot’s dedication to continuing her performances comes from a deep-seated belief in promoting inclusivity and understanding through her art. She recounted how such threats have occurred across various locales, not just Virginia, including Maryland and Washington, D.C., revealing a disturbing pattern of attempts to silence LGBTQ-friendly events. “It’s happened several times,” she said, citing eight times that her events have received bomb threats.

Despite these adversities, Hoot is preparing for her upcoming performances, urging the community to show support as a way to combat hatred. She believes that attending these events sends a strong message of solidarity and resilience against efforts to intimidate the LGBTQ+ community. Hoot has scheduled performances in D.C. at Shakers on April 20 and a bingo brunch at Whitlow’s on April 21.

Addressing concerns about her safety, Hoot admitted that the threats have made her more cautious, but they have not weakened her resolve. She emphasized the importance of focusing on her work’s positive impact on children and families.

“My job is to make sure that kids feel better about themselves and have a moment of joy,” Hoot said.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
