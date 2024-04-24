Scroll To Top
News

The 'largest bi+ event in the world' is happening this year. Here's when and where

Bi Pride UK
Shutterstock

The event will fittingly occur in a location special to Queen singer and bisexual icon Freddie Mercury.

The world's "largest bi+ event" is back, and its organizers are ready to once again break records.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Bi Pride UK has announced its sixth annual bisexual pride celebration, which will take place on August 31 at The University of West London (Ealing Campus). The event will include performances, discussion panels, as well as food and shopping booths.

Organizers told Pink News that they picked the location because it “holds a special connection for the bi+ community,” as it was where Freddie Mercury went to college. The date is also significant, as it marks the beginning of Bi Visibility Month, which takes place in September. Bi Visibility Week occurs September 17 through 23, with Bi Visibility Day landing on the last day of the week.

“Every year we’ve run Bi Pride, we’ve broken our record, and the record for the largest single day bi+ event in the world," said Avi Kay, chair of Bi Pride UK. “We’re really excited for this year’s event, and for it to be our biggest yet, as well as our most inclusive and accessible."

Over 1,300 people attended Bi Pride UK 2023, making it the "biggest bi+ event ever," organizers announced at the time. ⁠It was headlined by comedian Sophie Duker and drag queen Lilly Snatchdragon, and both stages were live-streamed to provide accessibility for those unable to attend in person.

Bi Pride UK first began in 2019. Its about page states that the purpose of its events is "to create spaces where people who experience attraction beyond gender can be freely visible and celebrate themselves and their identities."

"It’s not enough to be ‘welcome’ at a Pride," it reads. "We make up a very large proportion of the GRSD (Gender, Romantic and Sexual Diversity) community – many stats actually say we’re over half the community – and we deserve to be visible and celebrated in our own right."

From Your Site Articles
NewsBisexualLondonPrideWorldYahoo FeedUnited Kingdom
avi kaybi pridebi pride ukbi pride uk 2023bi pride uk 2024bi visibility daybi visibility monthbi visibility weekealing campuseventsfreddie mercurylilly snatchdragonlondonpridequeensophie dukerunited kingdomuniversity of west london
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio