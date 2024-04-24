The 'largest bi+ event in the world' is happening this year. Here's when and where

The world's "largest bi+ event" is back, and its organizers are ready to once again break records.

Bi Pride UK has announced its sixth annual bisexual pride celebration, which will take place on August 31 at The University of West London (Ealing Campus). The event will include performances, discussion panels, as well as food and shopping booths.

Organizers told Pink News that they picked the location because it “holds a special connection for the bi+ community,” as it was where Freddie Mercury went to college. The date is also significant, as it marks the beginning of Bi Visibility Month, which takes place in September. Bi Visibility Week occurs September 17 through 23, with Bi Visibility Day landing on the last day of the week.

“Every year we’ve run Bi Pride, we’ve broken our record, and the record for the largest single day bi+ event in the world," said Avi Kay, chair of Bi Pride UK. “We’re really excited for this year’s event, and for it to be our biggest yet, as well as our most inclusive and accessible."

Over 1,300 people attended Bi Pride UK 2023, making it the "biggest bi+ event ever," organizers announced at the time. ⁠It was headlined by comedian Sophie Duker and drag queen Lilly Snatchdragon, and both stages were live-streamed to provide accessibility for those unable to attend in person.



Bi Pride UK first began in 2019. Its about page states that the purpose of its events is "to create spaces where people who experience attraction beyond gender can be freely visible and celebrate themselves and their identities."

"It’s not enough to be ‘welcome’ at a Pride," it reads. "We make up a very large proportion of the GRSD (Gender, Romantic and Sexual Diversity) community – many stats actually say we’re over half the community – and we deserve to be visible and celebrated in our own right."