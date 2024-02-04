Happy Saturday!

✨ Many wouldn't necessarily think of Kentucky as the place where a transgender elected official is looking to galvanize the LGBTQ+ community, but that's exactly what's going on. Rebecca Blankenship recently spoke to The Advocate about how LGBTQ+ people can fight back against state legislatures' attacks: Local politics and kindness. ✨

🌈 “Our local governments affect our lives so, so profoundly, and LGBT people have the same basic needs as everybody else. We pay rent, we drive on roads, we send our kids to school. … If we can all uplift each other, we can achieve a new kind of power. We can achieve a new kind of community and a new kind of politics that works for everybody,” she said. 👏🏼

⁉️ Democrat Lewis Nash Sr. is facing backlash for controversial comments on LGBTQ+ issues in the election against out state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta. The two are running against each other for Kenyatta's current legislative seat. Local media outlets are reporting that Nash voiced multiple debunked homophobic and transphobic theories common in right-wing circles in an August meeting.

🙌🏼 Need some advice on finding some gender euphoria? Well, you're in luck. The Advocate spoke with Heather Sheppard, a family nurse practitioner and clinician at LGBTQ+ telemed platform FOLX Health, about some things trans and nonbinary folks can do to feel more aligned with themselves. Between appearance change-ups and mental health exercises, here are some things you can do to prioritize your health, regardless of your location and financial situation. 💕

🫖 Tea time 🫖 With Awards Season in full swing, there's been a lot of social media chatter about our favorite entertainers and who's been recognized or snubbed by Hollywood. Plenty of people are disappointed that "Barbie" and director Greta Gerwig were not nominated for Oscars (though Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" was nominated, kinda proving the point of the movie). Queer-inclusive musical "The Color Purple" was also left out of consideration, aside from Danielle Brooks in the Supporting Actress category. On the other hand, nominations like America Ferrera for Best Supporting Actress in "Barbie" and Lily Gladstone for Best Actress in "Killers of the Flower Moon" could be more important. ☕ What do you think of Awards Season so far? Email us at social@advocate.com.