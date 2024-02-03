Charlie Kirk says January 6 insurrectionists should have had gay sex instead of rushing the Capitol

Far-right media personality Charlie Kirk told his audience that instead of doing what MAGA supporters did during the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, they should have had gay sex.

Kirk made provocative remarks on his show streamed on Rumble, suggesting a hypothetical scenario involving participants of the Capitol insurrection who supported former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election and went to Washington, D.C. and breached the Capitol.

“There are hundreds of peaceful people that went into the Capitol on January 6. They did not touch a police officer. They didn’t smash a window, but they have been charged federally for trespassing and called insurrectionists for the rest of their life,” he said.

Kirk then made an eyebrow-raising comparison, invoking an incident where a gay Democratic Senate staffer was involved in a sexual act with another man in an iconic U.S. Senate hearing room in December. The staffer lost his job, and an investigation was launched.

“They should have stripped naked and filmed themselves having gay sex,” Kirk suggested, implying that such actions could have mitigated the consequences faced by the January 6 insurrectionists.

On Thursday, U.S. Capitol Police released a statement regarding the Senate hearing room incident to The Advocate.

According to a spokesperson, the Capitol Police concluded its investigation into the incident without bringing charges.

“For now, we are closing the investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding a sex video that was recorded inside the Hart Senate Office Building on the morning of Wednesday, December 13. After consulting with federal and local prosecutors, as well as doing a comprehensive investigation and review of possible charges, it was determined that — despite a likely violation of Congressional policy — there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed,” the spokesperson wrote.

The juxtaposition of Kirk’s comments with the Capitol Police’s findings on the separate incident provides a stark contrast to the serious legal outcomes stemming from the Capitol siege. As of January 5, the Department of Justice has charged over 1,265 individuals with various offenses related to the January 6 attack, underlining the event’s severity and the government’s commitment to accountability, the agency reported.

Ari Drennen, the LGBTQ+ program director at the watchdog group Media Matters, seized on Kirk’s comments and captioned the video of his remarks on social media.

“Make love, not war: Charlie Kirk says January 6th insurrectionists should’ve tried gay sex instead,” she wrote.