❤️ The week has been a hard one for the LGBTQ+ community as we learn more about what happened to nonbinary 16-year-old Nex Benedict. The straight-A student was in a fight at school earlier this month with a few other students. A day later they died. Authorities say Nex's death did not result from physical trauma, but questions remain about the fight and what caused Nex's passing. The situation has been highlighted across the country, and it's even resulted in a surge of calls for mental health support to LGBTQ+ youth crisis groups. 🚨 The Advocate will continue to cover Nex's story and push for the answers to the questions that remain. 🚨

🌈 Columbia, Mo., has voted to make the city a safe haven for LGBTQ+ people — and that's even with Missouri Republicans working to pass anti-LGBTQ+ legislation after they've already passed plenty. "The City Council affirms that being LGBTQ is not a disorder, disease, illness, deficiency or shortcoming and commits to finding ways to improve social outcomes for LGBTQ Columbians," a new ordinance reads. Rock on, Columbia. ✨

🎬 Drive-Away Dolls, the lesbian road trip thriller comedy you need in your life, is finally in theaters this weekend. The film's stars have said it's a fun movie that is forward-thinking and hilarious. “When we’re talking about underrepresented communities, I personally would just want to get to the place where we’re just allowed to be as ridiculous and silly and fun and free as the majority,” star Geraldine Viswanathan told The Advocate in a recent interview. “I’m excited for this movie to be a part of the conversation and part of [the] canon of queer movies.”

