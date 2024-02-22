Scroll To Top
Politics

West Virginia Republicans want to prosecute 'pedophile librarians' over 'obscene' material

Gay Lesbian History Kids Book school library display
Shutterstock

Not sure what constitutes "obscene matter?" Neither are the West Virginia Republicans who wrote a new bill seeking to prosecute educators for spreading it.

Republicans in the West Virginia House of Delegates have overwhelmingly voted in favor of a bill that would remove protections for librarians and other educators, opening the door for them to be prosecuted for showing "obscene matter" to minors.

House Bill 4654 focuses on "removing bona fide schools, public libraries, and museums from the list of exemptions from criminal liability relating to distribution and display to minor of obscene matter." The bill does not define "obscene matter" beyond what is in the state code, and does not clarify who would determine what constitutes obscenity.

“Obscene matter” is vaguely defined under state code as material that “an average person, applying community standards, would find depicts or describes, in a patently offensive way, sexually explicit conduct.” It also encompasses material that “a reasonable person would find, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia said on Twitter/X that lawmakers advanced the bill, voting 85-12 on Friday, while "citing concerns about pedophile librarians." Though it is not an explicit book ban, the organization noted that it is "designed to create confusion for educators about what kinds of materials can be taught or displayed."

Obscenity allegations are often used to ban books that include LGBTQ+ topics, sex education, and race, according to the American Library Association, which also found that 2023 was a record-breaking year for book bans. Nearly 700 attempts to censor library materials were made in the first eight months of 2023, their midyear report found, marking a 20 percent increase from the first eight months of 2022.

Those in violation of West Virginia's obscenity laws are subject to up to $25,000 in fines and up to five years in prison. The bill now advances to the state House of Representatives and Senate for consideration, both of which are dominated by Republicans.

Ash Orr, a transgender activist in the state who runs a small community library comprised mostly of banned books, said on social media that they recently "upgraded and expanded" their collection "to push back" against the bill, which they called "a book ban aimed at harming LGBTQ+ & other marginalized communities."

"Legislators would rather focus on harming marginalized communities instead of addressing real issues impacting our state," they wrote.

Orr's library is accepting donations via its Amazon wishlist.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsBooksEducationYahoo FeedWest Virginia
first amendmentfreedom of speechlgbtq+ bookslibrariansamerican civil liberties unionamerican library associationartistic valueash orrbook banbook banscensorshipcommunity standardscriminal liabilityeducatorshouse bill 4654librariesmuseumsobscene materialobscene matterobscenity lawspolitical valuepublic librariesscientific valueserious literary valuesex educationsexually explicit conductstate codewest virginiaeducation
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio