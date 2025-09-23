Hi y'all,
➡️ Former Vice President Kamala Harris discusses trans rights in her new book 107 Days. “This is a community with which I have a deep connection,” she writes, adding, “There was no way I was going to go against my very nature and turn on transgender people.”
👀 A scientist who’s coauthored several reviews of gender-affirming care says his work has been misused to justify bans on the care.
🐊 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s antipathy toward diversity means Tampa Pride will be canceled — again. The Tampa Pride Board announced it won’t hold its Tampa Pride Festival, Diversity Parade or any associated events in 2026 and would not renew the contract for the organization’s president.
Onward and upward,
Alex Cooper
Editor-in-Chief, The Advocate
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Octavio Jones/Getty Images
lev radin/Shutterstock; Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images; Todd Owyoung/NBC
Felix Mizioznikov/Shutterstock
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Get Out / The Advocate in your physical mailbox too!
Get print issues of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!
Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes