➡️ Former Vice President Kamala Harris discusses trans rights in her new book 107 Days. “This is a community with which I have a deep connection,” she writes, adding, “There was no way I was going to go against my very nature and turn on transgender people.”

👀 A scientist who’s coauthored several reviews of gender-affirming care says his work has been misused to justify bans on the care.

🐊 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s antipathy toward diversity means Tampa Pride will be canceled — again. The Tampa Pride Board announced it won’t hold its Tampa Pride Festival, Diversity Parade or any associated events in 2026 and would not renew the contract for the organization’s president.

Alex Cooper

Editor-in-Chief, The Advocate

