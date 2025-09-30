Hi y'all,

🏛️ In news that probably surprises no one, Clarence Thomas has said that U.S. Supreme Court precedent isn't "the gospel" and can be overturned as the court weighs whether or not to revisit marriage equality.

🚔 Gay adult performer known as Austin Wolf will spend 19 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer sentenced the 44-year-old on Monday after he pleaded guilty this summer to enticing a minor for sex.

👀 In Pennsylvania, two federal judges are now at the center of a fight over whether the U.S. government can seize the private medical records of transgender youth. The battle, two legal cases unfolding in both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, pits families and hospitals against the Department of Justice and raises fundamental questions about constitutional privacy, federal power, and the future of gender-affirming health care in the United States.

Austin Wolf sentenced in child sex abuse materials case Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron & wife expand lawsuit against Candace Owens over continued defamation Federico Pestellini/Shutterstock; lev radin/Shutterstock

Pennsylvania families fight Trump Justice Department subpoenas for their trans kids’ private medical records Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Texas man arrested for threatening Pride parade as revenge for Charlie Kirk's death Esfera/Shutterstock; Matthew Chattle/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Heritage Foundation uses false data to smear trans people as school shooters Digital Illustration by Nikki Aye for The Advocate (background: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock)

