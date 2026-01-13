Skip to content
Supreme Court justices official portrait
News

Supreme Court seems likely to rule against transgender athletes in school sports programs

Two cases about trans athletes were heard Tuesday at the Supreme Court.

anti-ICE protest minneapolis minnesota
Advocacy

LGBTQ+ groups tell ICE to 'leave Minnesota' after killing Renee Nicole Good

Minnesota's LGBTQ+ groups want ICE out of their neighborhoods after Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot.

Tessa Thompson The Fear of 13 Adrien Brody
Arts & Entertainment

Tessa Thompson to make Broadway debut with Adrien Brody

The queer actress is set to take the stage with the Oscar winner in a new play written by Lindsey Ferrentino.

Cashing Out
film

How 'AIDS profiteering' doc 'Cashing Out' brought a queer filmmaker closer to his dad

In this exclusive clip, director Matt Nadel and his father Phil discuss the Oscar-shortlisted doc on the seedy world of "AIDS profiteering" — and how it changed them.

