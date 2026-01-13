➡️ In our latest cover feature, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis talks to The Advocate about leaving the CDC under the Trump administration and calling out RFK Jr. "I feel bad for my people who are inside the CDC,” he says. “The CDC is now a weapon. That is why I left. The weaponization of public health is happening, and I am not crying wolf."

Meanwhile, Justice Department lawyers are resigning over the department’s intention to investigate the widow of Renee Good, and Elon Musk is threatening to sue Ashley St. Clair for custody of their infant son after she expressed support for trans people.

We also have the latest updates from the Supreme Court hearing two cases about trans athletes, and cover a historic farewell for five trans troops forced into retirement by the Trump administration.

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis on leaving the CDC and calling out RFK Jr. Alyssa Pointer The out public health expert is standing up for science in the face of Trump administration attacks.

Justice Department lawyers resign after push to investigate Renee Good's widow Kerem Yucel / AFP via Getty Images Some prosecutors and civil rights enforcers who left have objected to other DOJ actions as well.

Elon Musk threatens to sue for custody after Ashley St. Clair apologizes for transphobia Shutterstock Elon Musk threatened to sue Ashley St. Clair for custody of their infant son after she voiced support for transgender people.

Supreme Court seems likely to rule against transgender athletes in school sports programs Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States Two cases about trans athletes were heard Tuesday at the Supreme Court.

Gen. Stanley McChrystal presides over historic farewell for five transgender troops forced into retirement Kevin Wolf/AP Content Services for Human Rights Campaign "We’ve got to leverage every bit of talent that this nation has,” the retired general told trans troops with more than 20 years of service, forced out of the military by the Trump administration.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.