Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Scott Turner Schofield
Opinion

Lessons from a trans man on how to tell our stories

Opinion: Daytime Emmy nominee Scott Turner Schofield shares tips for trans creators and allies from his film, Becoming a Man in 127 EASY Steps.

"Trans atheletes belong in sports" protest sign
Politics

Trump admin targets Minnesota for allowing trans girls to participate in sports

Twenty-seven states ban trans girls from competing with other girls in K-12 and college sports. Minnesota isn’t one of them.

pete buttigieg
Politics

‘Ground is clearly shifting’ against Trump as Americans rise up in Minneapolis, Pete Buttigieg says

“Congressional Republicans have begun changing their behavior,” the out former transportation secretary said.

Nicolas Talbott and Bree Fram
National

Democrats push for commission investigating anti-LGBTQ+ military policies

It comes on the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s executive order announcing his renewed ban on transgender people in the military.

More For You

@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved