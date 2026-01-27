➡️ Anti-LGBTQ+ incidents including vandalism, assault and threats continue to rise throughout the United States, with GLAAD’s latest report showing that last year was “one of the most dangerous years on record for LGBTQ Americans.”

Meanwhile, Democrats in the House and Senate are pushing for a commission investigating Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ military policies, and Rep. Sarah McBride is calling for the release of a disabled Delaware resident from ICE custody.

Plus, Pete Buttigieg says public pressure over federal agents in Minneapolis is beginning to get to the Trump administration, and The 19th News reports on Trump targeting Minnesota for allowing trans girls to compete in sports.

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Over 1,000 anti-LGBTQ+ attacks occurred in 2025: report Kathy images/Shuttershock.com 2025 was "one of the most dangerous years on record for LGBTQ Americans," according to a new report.

Democrats push for commission investigating anti-LGBTQ+ military policies Courtesy subjects It comes on the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s executive order announcing his renewed ban on transgender people in the military.

Sarah McBride demands Trump administration release severely disabled Delaware resident from ICE custody Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images “He is the exact kind of individual that our asylum system is meant to protect,” the Delaware congresswoman said.

Trump admin. targets Minnesota for allowing trans girls to participate in sports DCStockPhotography/Shuttershock.com Twenty-seven states ban trans girls from competing with other girls in K-12 and college sports. Minnesota isn’t one of them.

