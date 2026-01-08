➡️ Renee Nicole Good was many things — a wife, mother, poet, singer, devoted Christian and “extremely compassionate” human being — but she wasn’t a “domestic terrorist.” Here’s what we know so far about the woman killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.
We also have an update on the identity of the shooter, and the Minnesota Reformer reports on a vigil for Good that became a call to action against ICE.
Plus, the federal government is freezing Minnesota officials out of the probe into the killing, and LGBTQ+ politicians are speaking out and demanding answers.
Until tomorrow,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
Who was Renee Nicole Good? Remembering the Minneapolis poet and mother killed by ICE
Renee Nicole Good
Here's everything we know so far about Renee Nicole Good, who was killed Wednesday by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.
ICE officer who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis has been identified
Screenshot/Max Nesterak @maxnesterak/@Breaking911
Thirty-seven-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by the agent, who had been assigned to the Enforcement and Removal Operations special response team.
Vigil for Renee Nicole Good becomes a call to action against ICE
Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer
The killing has reopened wounds from the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd, which ignited widespread protests and riots in 2020.
Feds freeze Minnesota officials out of probe around killing of Renee Nicole Good
Lev Radin/Shutterstock
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says this will make it hard to get a fair outcome.
LGBTQ+ officials denounce ICE killing of Minneapolis woman, demand investigation
Courtesy Julie Johnson for Texas; courtesy Mass.gov.; Lev Radin/Shutterstock
They are not buying the Trump administration's claim that the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good was somehow justified.
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Get Out / The Advocate in your physical mailbox too!Get Out / The Advocate in your physical mailbox too!
Get a year's subscription of The Advocate and Out Magazine for just $9.95.