➡️ Renee Nicole Good was many things — a wife, mother, poet, singer, devoted Christian and “extremely compassionate” human being — but she wasn’t a “domestic terrorist.” Here’s what we know so far about the woman killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

We also have an update on the identity of the shooter, and the Minnesota Reformer reports on a vigil for Good that became a call to action against ICE.

Plus, the federal government is freezing Minnesota officials out of the probe into the killing, and LGBTQ+ politicians are speaking out and demanding answers.

Who was Renee Nicole Good? Remembering the Minneapolis poet and mother killed by ICE Renee Nicole Good Here's everything we know so far about Renee Nicole Good, who was killed Wednesday by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Vigil for Renee Nicole Good becomes a call to action against ICE Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer The killing has reopened wounds from the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd, which ignited widespread protests and riots in 2020.

Feds freeze Minnesota officials out of probe around killing of Renee Nicole Good Lev Radin/Shutterstock Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says this will make it hard to get a fair outcome.

LGBTQ+ officials denounce ICE killing of Minneapolis woman, demand investigation Courtesy Julie Johnson for Texas; courtesy Mass.gov.; Lev Radin/Shutterstock They are not buying the Trump administration's claim that the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good was somehow justified.

