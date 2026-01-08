Skip to content

Oregon federal immigration agents shoot two more people

ICE officer who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis has been identified

Thirty-seven-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by the agent, who had been assigned to the Enforcement and Removal Operations special response team.

Video shows ICE officer Jonathan Ross shooting Renee Nicole Good in her car during incident in Minneapolis.

Screenshot/Max Nesterak @maxnesterak/@Breaking911

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good has been identified.

Jonathan Ross had been assigned to the Enforcement and Removal Operations special response team and had worked for ICE for several years, according to MS NOW.

The Minnesota Star Tribune first reported Ross's name.

The outlet noted that Ross has not been charged with any crime.

Related: Feds freeze Minnesota officials out of probe around killing of Renee Nicole Good

Wednesday's incident occurred after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deployed roughly 2,000 federal agents in the state as part of an aggressive crackdown on supposed fraud. The DHS has said that “rioters began blocking ICE officers” during what it called “targeted operations" near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. The department alleged that Good “weaponized” her vehicle by attempting to run over agents, labeling her actions as "domestic terrorism" and those of the officers as "self defense," but multiple eyewitness accounts and video footage from the incident contradict this.

While officials have not identified Ross, Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance both have alluded to a previous incident in which Ross tried to arrest an undocumented Guatemalan citizen over the summer. Citing case documents, MS NOW reports that Ross had blocked the suspect's car after a flee attempt. During the incident, Ross tased the person but was dragged over 100 meters as the suspect tried to leave the scene.

Related: Vigil for Renee Nicole Good becomes a call to action against ICE

On Wednesday, Noem said the agent “had previously been dragged by an anti-ICE rider who had rammed him with a car and drug him back in June.”

On Thursday, Vance told media outlets that the agent was almost killed six months ago.

“So you think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile,” Vance added.

This story is developing...

