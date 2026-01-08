LGBTQ+ officials denounce ICE killing of Minneapolis woman, demand investigation

Numerous LGBTQ+ elected officials, all Democrats, are speaking out on the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis Wednesday, saying there is no justification for ICE’s action and that there must be a thorough investigation.

Good was married to a woman and had a 6-year-old son from a previous union.

Minnesota U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, whose district is near Minneapolis, posted on X that she and her colleagues have often “warned of the dangers of the Trump Administration’s chaotic, reckless, and unnecessary ICE operations in our cities.”

“Today, our worst fears became reality when an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in South Minneapolis,” she continued. “This is beyond unacceptable. It’s unconscionable and sickening.”

To Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, she directed this statement: “ICE must leave Minnesota — NOW.”

The administration has claimed that Good, who was in an SUV, somehow posed a threat to the ICE agents. DHS said a person “weaponized” a vehicle, prompting an agent to fire what the agency described as “defensive shots.” But video shows a dark SUV attempting to drive away from the scene when three shots ring out.

“No matter how the Trump Administration spins this, we all saw it,” Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey posted on X. “Renee Good was a mother and an American citizen. My heart breaks for her family. ICE’s dangerous, aggressive tactics don’t make us safer. Just the opposite. This has to stop.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis published this statement on his website: “What took place in a Minneapolis neighborhood is deeply disturbing, and the loss of Renee Good is tragic. My thoughts are with Renee’s family, especially her young child, friends, and loved ones including those in Colorado. There must be a full investigation into this incident, and accountability. The American people deserve answers about what happened today.” It's been reported that Good was from the Colorado Springs area and had family in Colorado, he said.

U.S. Rep. Becca Balint of Vermont referred to the “horrific videos” of Good being gunned down. “I will do everything in my power as a member of Congress and as a member of the Judiciary Committee and as an American who has a conscience to make sure that the people responsible will be brought to justice,” she said in an X video. She added that “ICE needs to get out of our cities” and is “causing more harm than good.”

“ICE just killed someone in Minneapolis,” U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the highest-ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, posted on the platform. “This Administration's violence against communities across our country is horrific and dangerous. Oversight Democrats are demanding answers on what happened today. We need an investigation immediately.”

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen of Illinois, who is also on the Oversight Committee, posted a video on X saying he had spoken with Garcia and agreed that an investigation must take place. When watching the video, Sorensen said, it appeared to him that Good posed no threat.

California State Sen. Scott Wiener, who is running for a U.S. House seat, also weighed in on X. “The President and Department of Homeland Security are working overtime to try and justify killing an innocent civilian,” he wrote. "We can’t let them get away with this.”

“Donald Trump’s ICE just murdered a woman in cold blood,” U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin posted on TikTok. “The mayor of Minneapolis is right: get the f*ck out.”

Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, wrote on Facebook, “This is a tragedy, and I’m thinking of our neighbors to the West. We need an investigation into this incident and accountability. But this we do know: Trump is sending in masked agents into our neighborhoods, is causing chaos, and is not making our communities any safer.”

U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York posted on X, “A fatal ICE operation in Minneapolis is the latest proof of an agency out of control under Trump's watch. Lethal force demands immediate accountability and transparency. We need an independent investigation now. This is unacceptable.” He included a post from Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of Homeland Security, giving the administration's version of events, but he made clear he wasn't buying it.

U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware wrote on X, "I am appalled that a woman was shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis today. I’m holding the victim and all of Minnesota in my thoughts as they shoulder this tragic loss. While we’re still gaining more information, today makes one thing clear: public safety has never been this administration’s priority when they send ICE into communities to break up families — and its unchecked actions and insufficiently trained new officers are putting lives in jeopardy."

U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson of Texas published a statement on her House website addressing both the Minneapolis shooting and the situation in her home state. “I have repeatedly demanded that Secretary Noem and the Department of Homeland Security rein in ICE agents — and they have refused,” Johnson said. “ICE has unlawfully detained U.S. citizens, undermined the rule of law, and now, with zero accountability, has killed an American citizen. This is unacceptable. Law enforcement is meant to protect and serve. Instead, ICE has sown fear in our communities. Agents are abusing their power, and by refusing to identify themselves to local law enforcement, they continue to erode trust in our police and put Texans at risk. With a rise in ICE impersonations and attacks on officers, particularly at the Dallas ICE field office, transparency is critical. At a minimum, ICE must identify themselves to the Dallas Police Department to protect public safety.” Johnson has written a letter to Noem demanding that ICE agents identify themselves to local police.