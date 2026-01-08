Feds freeze Minnesota officials out of probe around killing of Renee Nicole Good

Skip to content

Oregon federal immigration agents shoot two more people

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is solely leading the investigation into the death of Renee Nicole Good, freezing out the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a move that Gov. Tim Walz says will make it difficult to get a fair outcome.

Good was shot to death by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Wednesday on a Minneapolis street. She was in her vehicle and was driving through an area where ICE was conducting a sweep. The Trump administration has been spinning the story to claim that Good was a threat to the ICE agents, “weaponizing” her vehicle, but video shows her trying to drive away from the scene when she was shot.

Wednesday morning, “after consultation with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI, it was decided that the BCA Force Investigations Unit would conduct a joint investigation with the FBI,” says a statement issued Thursday by Minnesota BCA Superintendent Drew Evans. “The BCA responded promptly to the scene and began coordinating investigative work in good faith.”

But in the afternoon, “the FBI informed the BCA that the U.S. Attorney’s Office had reversed course: the investigation would now be led solely by the FBI, and the BCA would no longer have access to the case materials, scene evidence or investigative interviews necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation,” the statement continues.

“Without complete access to the evidence, witnesses and information collected, we cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law and the public demands. As a result, the BCA has reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation. The BCA Force Investigations Unit was designed to ensure consistency, accountability and public confidence, none of which can be achieved without full cooperation and jurisdictional clarity.”

The Force Investigations Unit was created in 2020 by the legislature. “Minnesotans made it clear that they expect a transparent and thorough process when a peace officer uses deadly force in our state, and the BCA has earned their trust by delivering on that expectation,” the statement notes.

BCA officials expect the FBI to investigate the incident thoroughly and share its findings with state and federal prosecutors, Evans’s statement concludes. If the FBI were to reverse course, the BCA is ready to rejoin the investigation.

At a news conference Thursday, Walz said that with state officials absent from the investigation, “it feels very, very difficult that we will get a fair outcome, and I say that only because people in positions of power have already passed judgment,” InForum reports. He said he will continue to advocate for the state to have a role.

Walz thanked protesters for staying peaceful and directed this statement to the Trump administration: “So just give us a pause. Let us breathe. We’re exhausted. We’re exhausted as Minnesotans. We’re exhausted as Americans, and this relentless assault on Minnesota for whatever reason is just cruel … so please, just give us a break.

“And if it’s me, you’re already getting what you want, but leave my people alone. Leave our state alone.” Walz, a Democrat, recently announced that he will not seek a third term as governor.

minnesotadonald trumpfbifederal bureau of investigationimmigration and customs enforcementminneapolisrenee nicole goodtim walz

