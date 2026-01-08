Skip to content

Oregon immigration agents shoot two more people

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Vigil for Renee Nicole Good becomes a call to action against ICE

The killing has reopened wounds from the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd, which ignited widespread protests and riots in 2020.

Thousands gathered at Portland Avenue near 34th Street in south Minneapolis to honor the life of Renee Good, who was killed by an ICE officer

Thousands gathered at Portland Avenue near 34th Street in south Minneapolis to honor the life of Renee Good, who was killed by an ICE officer Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer

This article originally appeared on the Minnesota Reformer.

Thousands of people on Wednesday evening filled Portland Avenue near 34th Street in south Minneapolis, where just hours earlier an ICE officer shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in her car.

Candles, flowers and whistles filled the patch of snow where Good’s car crashed after she was shot.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Good’s death has already become a rallying cry for the people working to disrupt President Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign, which entails heavily armed, masked federal officers roaming the streets of select cities, including Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Chicago, New Orleans and Memphis, Tennessee.

“No Trump, no troops, Twin Cities ain’t licking boots,” the crowd chanted. Several speakers called for the prosecution of the agent who shot Good.

Carly Morford, of northeast Minneapolis, said she was moved to come to the vigil after seeing a video of the killing and was appalled the Trump administration labeled Good a “domestic terrorist.”

“I’m not going to sit by while my fellow Minnesotans are shot and killed,” Morford said. “And so even though I’m just one person and it’s not going to do anything, a bunch of people coming out is.”

People laid candles and flowers at the spot where Renee Good’s car stopped after she was fatally shot by an ICE officer, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Minneapolis. (Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer)

The killing has also reopened wounds from the 2020 Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd less than a mile away, which ignited widespread protests and riots in the city at the time, and a national reckoning over racism and police violence.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a press conference Wednesday that Good “weaponized her vehicle” and “attempted to run a law enforcement officer over.”

Video provided to the Reformer shows an officer positioning himself in front of the vehicle and firing three shots through the windshield as Good attempted to turn the car away from the officer.

Demonstrators gathered to honor Renee Good, killed by an ICE officer Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025, less than a mile from the police murder of George Floyd in 2020. (Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer)

“For them to sit there and lie, and try to paint a false narrative about Renee, is exactly what they have done for police abuse victims year after year after year,” said attorney and civil rights activist Nekima Levy Armstrong.

Dani Replogle handed out fliers with information on joining an ICE watch group called Defend 612, which coordinates patrols of city neighborhoods and conducts trainings on observing enforcement actions.

She said she’s been patrolling the Powderhorn Park area where she lives for about a month and a half. She saw a raid during which a person was handcuffed and people showed up to record and provide advice.

“That person didn’t end up being abducted that day,” Replogle said. “It was really moving.”

Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Minnesota Reformer maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor J. Patrick Coolican for questions: info@minnesotareformer.com.

iceminnesotapolice violencerenee good

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Video shows ICE officer Jonathan Ross shooting Renee Nicole Good in her car during incident in Minneapolis.
News

ICE officer who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis has been identified

Thirty-seven-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by the agent, who had been assigned to the Enforcement and Removal Operations special response team.

David Duchovny, Tom Daley, and Andrew Scott.​
Arts & Entertainment

The 15 hottest male celebrities wearing Speedos in pop culture history

All hail the banana hammock!

Two men smile at eachother
Sexual Health

Gays share the gayest thing straight guys have done with them — and it’s wild

From the oh-so-steamy to the incredibly sweet, gay men are spilling their stories.

Kristen Stewart Jodie Foster
Arts & Entertainment

Jodie Foster loved being 'stuck in a closet' with 'mini-me' Kristen Stewart in 'Panic Room'

"We seemed so alike. We had the same haircut!" Foster says of working with Stewart in the 2002 thriller.

More For You

Feds freeze Minnesota officials out of probe around killing of Renee Nicole Good

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Lev Radin/Shutterstock
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is solely leading the investigation into the death of Renee Nicole Good, freezing out the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a move that Gov. Tim Walz says will make it difficult to get a fair outcome. Keep Reading →

Transgender D.C. nonprofit founder Ruby Corado fears Trump-era prison ahead of sentencing hearing

ruby corado

Ruby Corado is the founder of the now-defunct LGBTQ+ nonprofit Casa Ruby in Washington, D.C.

Linda Davidson / The Washington Post via Getty Images
Attorneys for Ruby Corado, the founder of the now-defunct Washington, D.C., LGBTQ+ nonprofit Casa Ruby, are urging a federal judge to sentence her to time served, arguing that incarceration would expose the transgender advocate to extraordinary danger, even as federal prosecutors press for nearly three years behind bars. Keep Reading →

The Advocate is again nominated for a GLAAD Media Award as Outstanding Magazine

The cast of Hacks at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards

The cast of 'Hacks' at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards. From left: Megan Stalter, Joshua Jackson, Johnny Sibilly, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Hannah Einbinder, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis, and Paul W. Downs. 'Hacks' won for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2025 and is nominated this year.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GLAAD
The Advocate is nominated for Outstanding Magazine — Overall Coverage in the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Nominations were announced Wednesday. Keep Reading →

Petition calling on Kennedy Center donors to suspend funding nears 100,000 signatures

Kennedy Center
Kennedy Center
Jon Bilous/Shutterstock
Sponsors of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., are facing a petition calling to suspend funding amid Donald Trump's takeover. Keep Reading →

Five years after January 6, dozens of pardoned insurrectionists have been arrested again

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Brent Stirton/Getty Images
This story was originally reported by Mariel Padilla of The 19th. Meet Mariel and read more of their reporting on gender, politics and policy. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved