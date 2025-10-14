➡️ After signing a slate of pro-LGBTQ+ bills but vetoing an HRT stockpiling bill that would have protected transgender people, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has authorized a study on potential inequalities in youth sports, including for trans athletes.

In Texas, the city of Arlington could be the first in the nation to rescind LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination protections. Meanwhile, leaked messages revealed by Politico reveal racism, fascism and Hitler terminology running rampant among Young Republicans.

We also have an update on the fraud case surrounding LGBTQ+ youth charity Casa Ruby, and we bid farewell to trans activist Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, who passed away over the weekend.

‼️ Are you an aspiring journalist who wants to work with The Advocate? We're looking for the next generation of queer and trans storytellers to participate in the Future of Queer Media Fellowship. Applications are open now until Oct. 31. Learn more at advocate.com/fellowship

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Gavin Newsom authorizes study on youth sports access regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock The bill also seeks to look at inequities based on race, income, and geography, but Republicans say the goal is to rig research for transgender athletes.

Texas city could be first in nation to rescind LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination protections Chad Robertson Media / Shutterstock.com Arlington, Texas could remove “Gender Identity and Expression” and “Sexual Orientation” from anti-discrimination protections.

Leaked chats expose Young Republicans peddling racism, fascism & Hitler worship in bombshell Politico report Phil Pasquini/Shutterstock Alongside the rise of hidden Republican cliques like the “A-Gays,” a newly revealed Young Republicans chat empties the shadows with language of violence, slurs, and whispered extremism.

Judge delays Ruby Corado’s sentencing but orders U.S. Marshals to take her into custody footage still via youtube @rubycorado5173 The transgender former leader of the D.C. LGBTQ+ nonprofit Casa Ruby, who pleaded guilty to fraud, asked to replace her lawyers.

Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, activist since Stonewall, has died Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock The LGBTQ+ community — and particularly the transgender community — has lost an iconic activist.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.