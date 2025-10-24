Scroll To Top
White House 'Major Events' timeline features photo of topless transgender woman

South Portico of the White House are decorated in rainbow colors for pride month celebration 2024
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Pillars of the White House are decorated in rainbow colors for a White House Pride Month celebration to showcase the contributions of the LGBTQI+ community on the South Lawn in Washington DC, June 26 2024

The White House has posted lies about trans people to justify the complete destruction of the East Wing.

In an attempt to justify the complete destruction of the White House's East Wing, Donald Trump's administration is lying about President Joe Biden and the transgender community.

The Trump administration has altered a “Major Events Timeline” on the official White House website to include supposed Democratic scandals. One entry falsely claims that cocaine found in the White House belonged to Hunter Biden, Biden's son, and another falsely claims that President Barack Obama is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood Islamist movement.

The last entry features a photo of a topless trans woman at the White House, alongside the caption, “The Biden/Harris administration hosts transexuals [sic] at the White House in 2023, and goes on to establish the ‘The Transgender Day of Visibility’ on the same day as Easter Sunday in 2024.”

Transgender Day of Visibility was not established by the Biden administration — it was created in 2009 by trans activist Rachel Crandall, and occurs on March 31 every year. Biden, who was the first president to recognize the date in 2024, issued a proclamation telling transgender Americans: "I have your back."

The Christian holiday of Easter, which occurs on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the Spring Equinox, happened to fall on March 31 that year. Despite the overlap of the dates being a coincidence, conservatives were up in arms, accusing Biden of attempting to replace the Christian celebration with an occasion for queer people.

The picture chosen by Trump's White House to accompany the entry on the "Major Events" timeline has nothing to do with Transgender Day of Visibility, but was from a 2024 White House Pride Month celebration hosted by the Biden administration.

Rose Montoya, a trans activist and social media influencer, posted a video on TikTok taken at the event with the caption, “I had the honor of attending White House Pride, the largest one in history where the pride flag flew for the first time. This is trans joy. We’re here at the white house unapologetically trans, queer, and brown.”

At the end of the video, a voice asked, “Are we topless at the White House?” It then cut to two trans men flanking Montoya, all shirtless, though she covered her nipples with her hands. She was seen for less than three seconds.

When asked about the video at a White House press briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Montoya’s “behavior was simply unacceptable" and that the “individuals in the video certainly will not be invited to future events.”

"It was unfair to the hundreds of attendees who were there to celebrate their families," Jean-Pierre said. "It’s not appropriate. It’s disrespectful. And ... it really does not reflect the event that we hosted to celebrate the LGBTQ+ ... hundreds of families who were here to celebrate their community. “

Montoya responded to the outrage at the time in a TikTok, noting that "going topless in Washington, D.C. is legal, and I fully support the movement in freeing the nipple."

"It has recently come to my attention that conservatives are trying to use the video of me topless at the White House to try to call the community groomers, et cetera," Montoya said, adding, “Why is my chest now deemed inappropriate or illegal when I show it off? However, before coming out as trans, it was not? All you’re doing is affirming that I am a woman.”

PoliticsYahoo FeedWomenNewsTransgenderDonald Trump
barack obamabiden administrationchristianitydisinformationdonald trumpeastereaster sundayfree the nipplegrooming accusationshunter bidenjoe bidenkarine jean-pierremajor eventsmajor events timelinemisinformationpress secretarypride monthrachel crandallrose montoyatiktoktransgender day of visibilitytransgender rightstransgender womentrump administrationwashington dcwhite housewhite house pridewomen's rightspolitics
Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
