➡️ The Supreme Court heard oral arguments today on a case that could determine whether states may ban so-called conversion therapy on minors. We have the latest news, plus a look at a new PFLAG documentary that reframes the debate in human terms.

We also feature a transgender woman who was doxxed and fired over her Charlie Kirk comments and nearly driven to suicide, until an act of kindness pulled her out of a “death spiral.”

Meanwhile in Nevada, a chief investigator has lost his job after calling a police officer a homophobic slur.

With all the recent headlines about Republicans trying to rename Harvey Milk memorials, here’s a reminder for LGBTQ History Month of who he was and why he’s important.

Conservative Supreme Court justices appear skeptical of Colorado’s ban on harmful ‘conversion therapy’ Gary Blakeley/Shutterstock “We were told by pastors and Focus on the Family that we had to fix him. Instead, we taught him to hate himself. And when a child is dead, you don’t ever get to repair that,” Linda Robertson said of her late son.

How PFLAG is changing hearts as the Supreme Court considers conversion therapy bans The national organization dedicated to supporting friends and families of LGBTQ+ folks is betting on people’s intellectual humility.

Oklahoma trans woman fired over Charlie Kirk comments was nearly driven to suicide courtesy pictured Paula Sofia Schonauer was doxxed and fired, but an act of kindness pulled her out of a "death spiral."

Nevada chief investigator loses job after calling police officer a homophobic slur Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock William Scott Jr. is “no longer employed” as the chief of investigations at the Nevada Attorney General's Office.

Who was Harvey Milk? www.advocate.com Here's a little bit about exactly who the iconic advocate for LGBTQ+ rights was.

