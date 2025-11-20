➡️ Transgender Day of Remembrance brings us another tragic headline about a trans woman killed in an act of violence. “It is absolutely devastating to learn about the loss of Girlalala, a bright light in my home state of Florida,” Victoria Kirby York, director of public policy and programs at the National Black Justice Collective, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Coast Guard has recategorized symbols like nooses and swastikas from “hate incidents” to “potentially divisive symbols," and The 19th News reports on Republicans downgrading the country’s HIV programs.

We also dig into the case of a lesbian astronaut falsely accused of committing crime in space, and hear from 90s fitness icon Susan Powter on her new out-and-proud life.

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Black trans TikTok star Girlalala killed; boyfriend charged with her murder youtube.com/@InsideEdition The 21-year-old hairstylist had nearly 300,000 TikTok followers and many more on Instagram.

New U.S. Coast Guard policy OK with some swastikas & nooses, but not transgender service members Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images Hate symbols will now be recategorized as "potentially divisive.”

America’s most basic HIV protections are in danger as a decade of progress unravels Fawkes (@current.noise) for HRC Health experts are alarmed as Republicans degrade the country’s pivotal HIV programs — and break promises made during Trump’s first term.

Who is Anne McClain, the lesbian astronaut falsely accused of committing crime in space by her ex-wife Brandon Bell/Getty Images McClain has had a distinguished career in the military and in space.

Susan Powter says she's a 'huge lesbian,' gives her biggest bit of dating advice Jason Davis/Getty Images for Bentonville Film Festival 90s fitness icon Susan Powter is now a "total lesbian" having "great love affairs, many girlfriends, big fun."