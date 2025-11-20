➡️ Transgender Day of Remembrance brings us another tragic headline about a trans woman killed in an act of violence. “It is absolutely devastating to learn about the loss of Girlalala, a bright light in my home state of Florida,” Victoria Kirby York, director of public policy and programs at the National Black Justice Collective, said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Trump’s Coast Guard has recategorized symbols like nooses and swastikas from “hate incidents” to “potentially divisive symbols," and The 19th News reports on Republicans downgrading the country’s HIV programs.
We also dig into the case of a lesbian astronaut falsely accused of committing crime in space, and hear from 90s fitness icon Susan Powter on her new out-and-proud life.
The 21-year-old hairstylist had nearly 300,000 TikTok followers and many more on Instagram.
Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images
Hate symbols will now be recategorized as "potentially divisive.”
Fawkes (@current.noise) for HRC
Health experts are alarmed as Republicans degrade the country’s pivotal HIV programs — and break promises made during Trump’s first term.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
McClain has had a distinguished career in the military and in space.
Jason Davis/Getty Images for Bentonville Film Festival
90s fitness icon Susan Powter is now a "total lesbian" having "great love affairs, many girlfriends, big fun."
