➡️ The Advocate’s political reporter Christopher Wiggins has an in-depth look at the nationwide movement to free gay makeup artist Andry Hernández Romero from a prison in El Salvador, featuring interviews with the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, the ACLU, GLAAD, The Bulwark, Pod Save America and more.
With the news that the Supreme Court has been officially asked to reconsider marriage equality, we look at a recent study showing that a majority of LGBTQ+ singles want to get married.
On the unhinged right-wing front, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leading the latest attack on gender-affirming care, Meta has hired anti-woke crusader Robby Starbuck as an AI advisor, and Sen. Mike Lee’s pornography ban is moving forward in the Senate.
Until tomorrow,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
JOHNNY PARRA/AFP via Getty Images
The U.S. government under Trump tried to disappear a gay Venezuelan man seeking asylum to a torture prison in El Salvador indefinitely. A coalition of Americans didn’t let them.
Pexels/Ivan Samkov
The research comes as some groups attempt to roll back marriage equality.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
It’s the latest attack on trans rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Skrmetti ruling.
Jason Davis/Getty Images
Robby Starbuck has been appointed as an AI bias advisor at Meta with the goal of making the company's chat bot less "woke."
Christopher Halloran/Shutterstock.
Utah Senator Mike Lee's bill that would ban all pornography federally is advancing within the Senate.
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Get The Advocate in your *physical* mailbox, too!
Get print issues of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!