➡️ The Advocate’s political reporter Christopher Wiggins has an in-depth look at the nationwide movement to free gay makeup artist Andry Hernández Romero from a prison in El Salvador, featuring interviews with the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, the ACLU, GLAAD, The Bulwark, Pod Save America and more.

With the news that the Supreme Court has been officially asked to reconsider marriage equality, we look at a recent study showing that a majority of LGBTQ+ singles want to get married.

On the unhinged right-wing front, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leading the latest attack on gender-affirming care, Meta has hired anti-woke crusader Robby Starbuck as an AI advisor, and Sen. Mike Lee’s pornography ban is moving forward in the Senate.

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Inside the movement that freed gay makeup artist Andry Hernández Romero from a hellhole JOHNNY PARRA/AFP via Getty Images The U.S. government under Trump tried to disappear a gay Venezuelan man seeking asylum to a torture prison in El Salvador indefinitely. A coalition of Americans didn’t let them.

A majority of LGBTQ+ singles want to get married, especially those who grew up with marriage equality Pexels/Ivan Samkov The research comes as some groups attempt to roll back marriage equality.

Federal appeals court endorses Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for minors Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images It’s the latest attack on trans rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Skrmetti ruling.

Meta appoints anti-DEI and anti-LGBTQ+ conspiracy theorist Robby Starbuck as AI bias advisor Jason Davis/Getty Images Robby Starbuck has been appointed as an AI bias advisor at Meta with the goal of making the company's chat bot less "woke."

Republican Sen. Mike Lee's pornography ban is moving forward in the Senate Christopher Halloran/Shutterstock. Utah Senator Mike Lee's bill that would ban all pornography federally is advancing within the Senate.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.