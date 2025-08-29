➡️ To wrap things up before the long weekend, we enjoyed this story of a Texas Democrat who was forced to have a state trooper escort during the redistricting fight — so he took the officer to a gay bar.

In Virginia, Republicans have come up with one of the most paradoxical statewide tickets in recent memory. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson and RFK Jr. used the school shooting in Minneapolis as a chance to attack transgender people.

We also take a look at one activist’s ongoing lawsuit agains conversion therapy in Colorado and the potential effects of the Supreme Court’s upcoming decision.

On a lighter note, drag queen Shontelle Sparkles tells us how she built a career without “Drag Race.”

Virginia GOP’s gubernatorial ticket pairs anti-LGBTQ+ candidate with gay man whose rights she opposes Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images Winsome Earle-Sears has described homosexuality, like John Reid’s, as an “immoral lifestyle choice.”

Mike Johnson, RFK Jr. attack trans people in wake of Minneapolis school shooting Lev Radin/Shutterstock; Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock They are doing so even though the overwhelming majority of mass shooters are cisgender men.

How to build a career in drag without 'Drag Race:' The story of Shontelle Sparkles Photo by Ethan Cross Shontelle Sparkles tells The Advocate how her new EP came to be with the help of her drag family.

