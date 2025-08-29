➡️ To wrap things up before the long weekend, we enjoyed this story of a Texas Democrat who was forced to have a state trooper escort during the redistricting fight — so he took the officer to a gay bar.
In Virginia, Republicans have come up with one of the most paradoxical statewide tickets in recent memory. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson and RFK Jr. used the school shooting in Minneapolis as a chance to attack transgender people.
We also take a look at one activist’s ongoing lawsuit agains conversion therapy in Colorado and the potential effects of the Supreme Court’s upcoming decision.
On a lighter note, drag queen Shontelle Sparkles tells us how she built a career without “Drag Race.”
We’ll be out for Labor Day, so expect our next newsletter on Tuesday.
Enjoy your weekend,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Democratic Rep. Venton Jones, along with colleague Terry Meza, attended a Stonewall Democrats meeting at the Rose Room.
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Winsome Earle-Sears has described homosexuality, like John Reid’s, as an “immoral lifestyle choice.”
Lev Radin/Shutterstock; Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock
They are doing so even though the overwhelming majority of mass shooters are cisgender men.
Alliance Defending Freedom
Opinion: As the Supreme Court prepares to hear Chiles v. Salazar, the stakes soar for LGBTQ+ youth, facing increased risks amid a backdrop of societal upheaval, argues Jason Van Ness.
Photo by Ethan Cross
Shontelle Sparkles tells The Advocate how her new EP came to be with the help of her drag family.
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Get Out / The Advocate in your physical mailbox too!
Get print issues of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!