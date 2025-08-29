How to build a career in drag without 'Drag Race:' The story of Shontelle Sparkles

Shontelle Sparkles is getting her big break — with or without RuPaul's Drag Race.

After hosting a podcast, featuring in a music video, and even being named 2022's National Entertainer of the Year, the drag queen has taken on her most ambitious project yet by releasing her debut EP, Butterfly Effect. As someone who started in the music industry as a producer, being in the spotlight hasn't only been a "full circle moment" — it's been a healing journey.

"Being in the background for so long, it was almost one of those things where I felt like it was never obtainable," Shontelle tells The Advocate. "I stopped doing music, and music production is like drag — you have to continuously do it. It's constantly progressing. So, finishing this album has really made me feel accomplished and has helped my self esteem as a singer and an artist."

Shontelle has always been a singer, but she says she hasn't always had the confidence to pursue it. It was her drag mother, Drag Race: All Stars season four co-winner Trinity the Tuck, offering her a feature on a single that encouraged her to fully dive in.

The song, "Six Six Sex," also features Shontelle's drag daughter, Jewels Sparkles, and Trinity's other daughter, Sam Star — both finalists on Drag Race season 17. Shontelle sang the bridge, after which she said her family insisted, "You need to do more music."

Producing an album is no easy task, especially as Shontelle says, "I don't have Ru girl money. I'm just here trying to make it, like everybody else in this industry." Luckily, she was able to find a team that "believed in me and helped me get to the point where I'm meant to be."