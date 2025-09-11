Hi folks,

🏛️ The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to let South Carolina enforce a law requiring public schools to bar transgender students from using restrooms aligned with their gender identity, leaving in place a lower court's injunction blocking the law and protecting a 15-year-old boy.

👀 Following the killing of Charlie Kirk and on 9/11, Donald Trump Jr. has made the outrageous and false claim that transgender people are more dangerous than terrorist groups.

👏🏽 Anti-transgender U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace lost it this week after her colleague Sara Jacobs, a trans ally, defended trans people's access to single-sex spaces and pointed out that cisgender people receive gender-affirming care too. Sorry, Nancy, those are just facts.

U.S. Supreme Court sides with transgender student over bathroom use for now Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

Iowa must pay $85k to transgender students banned from bathroom at state Capitol Dennis MacDonald/Shutterstock; Shutterstock Creative

