➡️ Kamala Harris appeared on Rachel Maddow’s show last night, where they had a searching conversation about why Harris didn’t feel that Pete Buttigieg would be a good pick as a running mate.
Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed the anti-trans bathroom bill passed by the legislature earlier this month, and protesters in Florida who were attacked outside the Pulse memorial site are demanding an arrest. In more encouraging news, a court has sided with queer artists and the ACLU over federal funding restrictions.
Our media partners at The 19th News examine the political track record of Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk, the new CEO of Turning Point USA and face of the Christian conservative movement.
Are you an aspiring journalist who wants to work with The Advocate? We're looking for the next generation of queer and trans storytellers to participate in the Future of Queer Media Fellowship. Applications are open now until Oct. 31.
MSNBC
"To say that he couldn’t be on the ticket effectively because he was gay. It’s hard to hear,” Maddow told the former vice president.
liv radin/Shutterstock
The Republican Legislature passed the anti-trans legislation earlier this month.
Ronaldo Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Authorities have arrested people for chalking a crosswalk painted over by the state, but can't seem to find a Tesla driver who assaulted people on a public street.
Shutterstock Creative
As in many authoritarian campaigns, art has been recognized as a vital form of resistance — but bad actors have sought to curtail it accordingly.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Kirk and his wife were "united in purpose." With his death, she takes his place as a defining voice in the country's Christian conservative movement.
