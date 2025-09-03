➡️ It’s an intense week in Washington D.C., as the Epstein scandal comes back with a vengeance and Rep. Robert Garcia reveals that the White House is pressuring Republicans to cover it up.

Meanwhile, Broadway stars Javier Muñoz and Peppermint went to Congress to make the case for HIV prevention funding. "This is my life, this is my health, this is my future," Muñoz tells The Advocate.

We also cover Rand Paul claiming that Dr. Demetre Daskalakis’s gay lifestyle disqualifies him from a government role, and a Democratic prosecutor in Florida who will review if the state has wrongly arrested people redrawing the Pulse crosswalk in rainbow chalk.



On a positive note, an LGBTQ+ film festival in New York is stepping up for movie lovers in Arizona after Trump’s anti-DEI measures forced a festival in Phoenix to shut down.

White House leans on GOPers in Congress to withhold Epstein files, says Rep. Robert Garcia Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images "What is Donald Trump hiding?" the gay California Democrat said.

Javier Muñoz and Peppermint warn Congress 'we will be back to HIV wards' if funding is cut Morrison Media Group Javier Muñoz and Peppermint tell The Advocate about their time on Capitol Hill fighting for HIV funds.

Homophobe Rand Paul says gay CDC official's 'lifestyle' made him unfit to be in government Paul: Maxim Elramsisy/Shutterstock; Daskalakis: Lev Radin/Shutterstock The U.S. senator from Kentucky made the comment about Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, who resigned over the Trump administration's anti-science policies.

Democratic prosecutor to review arrests of protesters restoring Pulse crosswalk NurPhoto Contributor/Getty Images Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis maintains protesters tried to "commandeer" a state roadway. Monique Worrell promises to consider the memorial's meaning to survivors.

New York LGBTQ+ film festival will give Arizonans free viewings after Trump kills Phoenix festival shutterstock creative Arizona residents will be able to view a selection of the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival's 130 films online and for free.

