Javier Muñoz and Peppermint warn Congress 'we will be back to HIV wards' if funding is cut

Before Congress can cut crucial funding for HIV prevention and treatment, Broadway stars Javier Muñoz and Peppermint are making them listen to the people who will be impacted.

Muñoz, best known for starring as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton, and Peppermint, runner-up on season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the first out transgender woman to originate a principal Broadway role in Head Over Heels, met with Democrat and Republican lawmakers alike on Wednesday afternoon to persuade them not to vote for a budget they warned will "eviscerate" government programs dedicated to HIV.

For Muñoz, an out gay man who has been living with HIV for over 20 years, it could be a matter of life or death.

"This is not something that is outside of my existence or my life. This is my life, this is my health, this is my future," Muñoz tells The Advocate. "This is my ability to actually maintain breathing and living and access to my treatment on a daily basis."

The House Appropriations Committee recently released its FY26 funding bill, which would cut HIV treatment and prevention by $1.7 billion — cuts much steeper than even those initially proposed by Donald Trump. This would revoke over $1 billion through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including $220 million from the president's Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE) initiative.

The proposed budget would slash the budget for the Ryan White CARE Act by 20 percent ($525 million), ending grants to over 400 clinics that provide care. It would also threaten the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, the global program started by Republican President George W. Bush in 2003 which has saved an estimated 26 million lives; Medicaid, which provides health insurance for 40 percent of Americans living with HIV; and access to prevention drugs such as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP.

This would destroy "any advancement, things that are on the horizon, things that might put us towards closer and closer towards ending this virus," as Muñoz describes it; advancements such as combination therapies, one-pill-a-day treatments, and "the fact that I have no side effects with my medication."