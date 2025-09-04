➡️ The political crackdown on transgender Americans continues as the Texas legislature restricts access to public bathrooms, The 19th News reports.

Meanwhile, Trump is once again going after Rosie O’Donnell — which she believes is an attempt to deflect from the Epstein scandal.

In Morocco, a prominent feminist activist was sentenced to prison for wearing a T-shirt reading Allah ‘is lesbian.’ She made clear in a post on Twitter/X that her shirt was intended to protest oppression by Islamic leaders in the Middle East.



We also have an update on artist Amy Sherald, whose transgender Statue of Liberty painting was not welcome at the Smithsonian, and we look back on the life of designer Giorgio Armani, who died this week at age 91.

Texas legislature bans transgender people from public bathrooms shutterstock creative After a decade and more than 16 tries, state lawmakers will send to the governor's desk an anti-trans bill, which restricts access to public facilities and places a $25,000 fine on the first violation.

Trump threatens to revoke Rosie O'Donnell's citizenship (again) instead of addressing Epstein Joey Sussman/Shutterstock; JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images Trump's latest threats against O'Donnell came as survivors of Jeffrey Epstein held a press conference on Capitol Hill.

Amy Sherald's trans Statue of Liberty heads to Baltimore after Smithsonian controversy www.advocate.com In July, Sherald cancelled an exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery over disagreements about the painting, Trans Forming Liberty. Now, it and the show's other works are on their way to Baltimore.

Iconic gay designer Giorgio Armani dead at 91, fashion house confirms JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images The legendary fashion designer's passing was confirmed by the official social media accounts for his various signature brands.

