✈️ Seventeen longtime transgender members of the U.S. Air Force and Space Force have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging that the Department of the Air Force unlawfully revoked their approved retirement orders in violation of federal law. Read the story by Christopher Wiggins here.

🏛️ “I hope the Supreme Court halts further attempts by public officials to use their personal faith to deny others their civil and human rights,” Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the 2015 SCOTUS case Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized marriage equality throughout the country, told The Advocate after the court announced it wouldn't hear an appeal brought by anti-same-sex marriage activist Kim Davis.

🔥 A drag queen in Texas is reminding people that the best way to fight drag bans is to support their local artists after the state's law was allowed to go back into effect.

