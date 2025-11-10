This Texas drag queen has an important reminder as state's drag ban goes back into effect

A drag queen in Texas is reminding people that the best way to fight drag bans is to support their local artists after the state's law was allowed to go back into effect.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit overturned a lower court ruling on Thursday that blocked Texas' so-called “sexually oriented performances” law, reopening the case and ordering a new review under stricter standards. Brigitte Bandit, one of the performers in a lawsuit against the bill, has since spoken out against the decision, while reminding audiences what they can do about it.

"please be aware that this 'drag ban' only applies to certain types of performances where minors can be present," Bandit wrote in a post on Instagram. "drag storytimes are still legal. drag shows are still legal. book and support your local drag. we need it now more than ever."