Politics

This Texas drag queen has an important reminder as state's drag ban goes back into effect

Brigitte Bandit
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

Brigitte Bandit at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards (March 30, 2023).

Brigitte Bandit wants you to "support your local drag" after Texas' drag ban was allowed to go into effect.

A drag queen in Texas is reminding people that the best way to fight drag bans is to support their local artists after the state's law was allowed to go back into effect.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit overturned a lower court ruling on Thursday that blocked Texas' so-called “sexually oriented performances” law, reopening the case and ordering a new review under stricter standards. Brigitte Bandit, one of the performers in a lawsuit against the bill, has since spoken out against the decision, while reminding audiences what they can do about it.

"please be aware that this 'drag ban' only applies to certain types of performances where minors can be present," Bandit wrote in a post on Instagram. "drag storytimes are still legal. drag shows are still legal. book and support your local drag. we need it now more than ever."

Senate Bill 12, signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in 2023, criminalizes hosting a “sexually oriented performance” in public or in front of minors. While it does not directly mention drag, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called it an effort to “ban children’s exposure to drag shows,” and bill author Sen. Bryan Hughes said it targeted “sexually explicit performances like drag shows.”

Bandit and several LGBTQ+ organizations — the Woodlands Pride, Abilene Pride Alliance, Extragrams LLC, and 360 Queen Entertainment LLC — filed a lawsuit against the bill in August that year, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and Baker Botts LLP. U.S. District Judge David Hittner struck down the law shortly after in September, finding that it “impermissibly infringes on the First Amendment and chills free expression.”

The ACLU of Texas and plaintiffs released a joint statement after Thursday's ruling, calling the decision "heartbreaking for drag performers, small businesses, and every Texan who believes in free expression."

"Drag is not a crime. It is art, joy, and resistance — a vital part of our culture and our communities," the groups said. "We are devastated by this setback, but we are not defeated. Together, we will keep advocating for a Texas where everyone — including drag artists and LGBTQIA+ people — can live freely, authentically, and without fear. The First Amendment protects all artistic expression, including drag. We will not stop until this unconstitutional law is struck down for good.”

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
