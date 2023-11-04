Scroll To Top
Photography

Celebrate the U.S. Debut of BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book With These 15 Thirsty Pics

Celebrate the U.S. Debut of BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book With These 15 Thirsty Pics

'BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book' makes its U.S. debut

COURTESY BOYS! BOYS! BOYS!/THE LITTLE BLACK GALLERY

BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book features new work from more than sixty photographers in thirty countries celebrating queerness.


Aurelio Perplesso © Alessandro Pollio

'BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book' makes its U.S. debut \u2013 Aurelio Perplesso \u00a9 Alessandro Pollio

Aurelio Perplesso © Alessandro Pollio

BOYS! BOYS! BOYS!, the platform from The Little Black Gallery to promote queer and gay photography, has announced the publication of the new BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Bookin the U.S.

Edited by Ghislain Pascal, designed by Studio Kunze, and published by Kehrer Verlag, the U.S. debut of BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book follows its successful European publication in May.

The book features new work from more than sixty photographers from thirty countries including China, India, Iran, Poland, and Russia where LGBTQ+ rights are under attack. $1 from the sale of each book will be donated to LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS support groups.

The book will make its U.S. debut at the new BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! exhibition at Craven Contemporary in Kent, Connecticut, on Saturday, October 28, followed by a book signing at Fotografiska New York on Sunday, October 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. with editor Ghislain Pascal and photographers Michael Epps, Benjamin Fredrickson, JordanRiver Michaels, Sebastian Perinotti, Mauricio A Rodriguez and Sean Patrick Watters.

BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book, edited by Ghislain Pascal, published by Kehrer Verlag is available now from all good bookstores or from boysboysboys.org.

Keep scrolling for a sneak peek of 15 curated pics from BOYS! BOYS BOYS! The Book.

Boy Radio © Michael Joseph

'BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book' makes its U.S. debut \u2013 Boy Radio \u00a9 Michael Joseph

Boy Radio © Michael Joseph

Brother To Brother © Sean Patrick Watters

'BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book' makes its U.S. debut \u2013 Brother To Brother \u00a9 Sean Patrick Watters

Brother To Brother © Sean Patrick Watters

Eucharist © David Charles Collins

'BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book' makes its U.S. debut \u2013 Eucharist \u00a9 David Charles Collins

Eucharist © David Charles Collins

Joe Pegged © Charles Moriarty

'BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book' makes its U.S. debut \u2013 Joe Pegged \u00a9 Charles Moriarty

Joe Pegged © Charles Moriarty

Bastihan (2) © Niv Shank

'BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book' makes its U.S. debut \u2013 Bastihan (2) \u00a9 Niv Shank

Bastihan (2) © Niv Shank

Legs For Days © Tyler Udall

'BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book' makes its U.S. debut \u2013 Legs For Days \u00a9 Tyler Udall

Legs For Days © Tyler Udall

Narcisuss Dreams with Kyle © The Skinny Type with Cesar Brodermann

'BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book' makes its U.S. debut \u2013 Narcisuss Dreams with Kyle \u00a9 The Skinny Type with Cesar Brodermann

Narcisuss Dreams with Kyle © The Skinny Type with Cesar Brodermann

Omar Whistles © Luis Venegas

'BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book' makes its U.S. debut \u2013 Omar Whistles \u00a9 Luis Venegas

Omar Whistles © Luis Venegas

Resting Heads © Michael Søndergaard

'BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book' makes its U.S. debut \u2013 Resting Heads \u00a9 Michael S\u00f8ndergaard

Resting Heads © Michael Søndergaard

Sport & Leisure © Francisco Rosas (1)

'BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book' makes its U.S. debut \u2013 Sport & Leisure \u00a9 Francisco Rosas (1)

Sport & Leisure © Francisco Rosas (1)

Tim & Alexis © Brice

'BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book' makes its U.S. debut \u2013

Tim & Alexis © Brice

Untitled Scene from Villa T © Yves De Brabander

'BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book' makes its U.S. debut \u2013 Untitled Scene from Villa T \u00a9 Yves De Brabander

Untitled Scene from Villa T © Yves De Brabander

Vinson I © Kuba Świetlik

'BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book' makes its U.S. debut \u2013 Vinson I \u00a9 Kuba S\u0301wietlik

Vinson I © Kuba Świetlik

With Love From Russia _17 © Vlad Zorin

'BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book' makes its U.S. debut \u2013 With Love From Russia _17 \u00a9 Vlad Zorin

With Love From Russia _17 © Vlad Zorin

From Your Site Articles
PhotographyYahoo Feed
boys! boys! boys!ghislain pascalqueer and gay photographythe little black gallery
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

COMING UP SOON ON THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL:

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel - Queer Cuts

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Man with hate symbols on his vest
News

KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ+ Activists — Police Let Them Go

Latest Stories