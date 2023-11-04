Aurelio Perplesso © Alessandro Pollio
BOYS! BOYS! BOYS!, the platform from The Little Black Gallery to promote queer and gay photography, has announced the publication of the new BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Bookin the U.S.
Edited by Ghislain Pascal, designed by Studio Kunze, and published by Kehrer Verlag, the U.S. debut of BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book follows its successful European publication in May.
The book features new work from more than sixty photographers from thirty countries including China, India, Iran, Poland, and Russia where LGBTQ+ rights are under attack. $1 from the sale of each book will be donated to LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS support groups.
The book will make its U.S. debut at the new BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! exhibition at Craven Contemporary in Kent, Connecticut, on Saturday, October 28, followed by a book signing at Fotografiska New York on Sunday, October 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. with editor Ghislain Pascal and photographers Michael Epps, Benjamin Fredrickson, JordanRiver Michaels, Sebastian Perinotti, Mauricio A Rodriguez and Sean Patrick Watters.
BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Book, edited by Ghislain Pascal, published by Kehrer Verlag is available now from all good bookstores or from boysboysboys.org.
Keep scrolling for a sneak peek of 15 curated pics from BOYS! BOYS BOYS! The Book.
Boy Radio © Michael Joseph
Brother To Brother © Sean Patrick Watters
Eucharist © David Charles Collins
Joe Pegged © Charles Moriarty
Bastihan (2) © Niv Shank
Legs For Days © Tyler Udall
Narcisuss Dreams with Kyle © The Skinny Type with Cesar Brodermann
Omar Whistles © Luis Venegas
Resting Heads © Michael Søndergaard
Sport & Leisure © Francisco Rosas (1)
Tim & Alexis © Brice
Untitled Scene from Villa T © Yves De Brabander
Vinson I © Kuba Świetlik
With Love From Russia _17 © Vlad Zorin
