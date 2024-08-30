Being Donald Trump’s niece drove Mary Trump to ketamine therapy

Mary L. Trump, the out lesbian niece of former President Donald Trump , has disclosed in her new memoir that she turned to ketamine therapy after her uncle’s election pushed her into a deep depression. In Who Could Ever Love You: A Family Memoir, set to be released on September 10, Mary Trump opens up about her struggles with mental health and the unconventional treatment she sought to regain control over her life.

According to The Guardian, Mary Trump, a trained psychologist and bestselling author, describes being overwhelmed by despair following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election and his tumultuous administration. The stress of being associated with one of the most polarizing figures in modern American politics, she writes, led her to seek ketamine therapy in December 2021.

“I’m here because five years ago, I lost control of my life,” Mary Trump writes in her memoir, detailing her decision to undergo ketamine treatment. She recounts the initial session, during which her doctor expressed sympathy, saying, “I’m sorry. That must be very difficult for you.”

Mary Trump, who has previously spoken out against her uncle and his policies, revealed that her depression had become unmanageable, prompting her to explore ketamine as a treatment option. “I’m here because the world has fallen away, and I don’t know how to find my way back,” she writes, according to the outlet. “I’m here because Donald Trump is my uncle.”

Earlier this week, Mary Trump criticized her uncle’s actions and rhetoric regarding the military. She condemned Donald Trump’s address to the National Guard Association and his recent visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where his attendance and filming violated a longstanding policy against using the fallen as political tools. In a blog post on her Substack, Mary Trump accused her uncle of using the families of fallen military members “as props” and called his behavior at Arlington a “desecration.” She wrote, “During his administration, Donald trashed veterans and fallen soldiers; he routinely insulted military leaders; he pardoned war criminals.”

Ketamine, a drug first approved by the FDA in 1970 for use as an anesthetic, has more recently been recognized for its potential to treat severe depression, particularly in patients who have not responded to traditional antidepressants. According to Columbia University, ketamine is especially effective for individuals with treatment-resistant depression, as it targets different neurotransmitters in the brain than conventional depression medications like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors. Ketamine therapy can lead to rapid relief from depressive symptoms, often within hours, unlike SSRIs, which may take weeks or months to take effect.

In 2019, the FDA approved esketamine, a nasal spray form of ketamine, specifically for TRD. According to Harvard Health Publishing, esketamine must be administered under the supervision of a healthcare provider in a certified clinic to ensure patient safety. This includes monitoring vital signs and overall clinical response, making it a tightly regulated option for those suffering from severe depression.

Ketamine therapy is typically administered in two ways: intravenous infusions or nasal spray. IV infusions deliver the drug directly into the bloodstream over 40 minutes to an hour, while the nasal spray is absorbed through the lining of the nose. Both methods require medical supervision to ensure patient safety and monitor for potential side effects, including dissociation, elevated blood pressure, nausea, and dizziness.

Despite its effectiveness, ketamine is not without risks. It is considered a dissociative anesthetic, which means it can cause feelings of detachment from reality, a sensation that some patients find disorienting or unsettling. Ketamine has a history of misuse as a recreational drug, known as “special K,” and can be addictive if not used properly under medical guidance. Friends actor Matthew Perry died from ketamine use with his doctor and others facing charges over his death.

Medical professionals stress that ketamine should not be the first line of treatment for depression. It is generally recommended only for patients who have exhausted other options and whose condition is severe enough to warrant the potential risks associated with the drug.