Trump asked an American worker about trans athletes at the White House. It backfired spectacularly

The White House set out on Monday to showcase a working American benefiting from President Donald Trump’s tax policy. What unfolded instead was a small, revealing collision between political messaging and lived reality — and a moment that did not go the president’s way.

The photo-op was designed to highlight a “no tax on tips” initiative, with Arkansas DoorDash driver Sharon Simmons cast as its face, delivering a McDonald’s order to the White House for the occasion. A full-time Dasher since 2021, Simmons, the so-called "DoorDash grandma," earned about $11,000 in tips last year, according to the White House, which said those earnings are now tax-free under Trump’s “Working Families Tax Cuts.” Officials described her story as evidence of a broader economic argument that recent policies are delivering tangible gains to service workers.

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The White House said her husband reduced his work hours to undergo cancer treatment, and that the tax change has helped the family cover medical debt and lost income.

But as the president took questions alongside Simmons outside the Oval Office, unprompted, he abruptly shifted focus to transgender people. “Do you think that men should play in women’s sports?” Trump asked Simmons.

“I really don’t have an opinion on that,” she said.

“You don’t? I’ll bet you do,” Trump replied.

“No. I’m here about no tax on tips,” Simmons said.

When Simmons declined to engage, Trump let it go. “Yeah, ok,” he said, before moving on to another reporter.

The Human Rights Campaign responded online simply by writing, “Sir, this is a Wendy’s."

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At another point, after a question about tipping, Trump reached into his pocket and handed Simmons $100.

For Trump, the detour was familiar. He has repeatedly injected attacks on transgender people into public appearances, including settings where the issue is unrelated. For Simmons, it was beside the point.

Near the end of the exchange, she added a detail that lingered longer than the political talking points.

“He actually, during the [cancer treatment] process, wrote a book,” Simmons said of her husband. “It’s a book on humility.”