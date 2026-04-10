Pete Buttigieg hints at 2028 presidential run: ‘Save me a seat’

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg may not have formally entered the 2028 presidential race, but on Friday in New York, he came closer than ever to saying aloud what many Democrats have long suspected: he is preparing to run again.

The clearest signal came near the end of his appearance at the National Action Network’s 35th annual convention, where civil rights icon and MS NOW host Rev. Al Sharpton asked the question hanging over Buttigieg’s reemergence onto the national stage.

“When you ran for president, you met me and we went [to a] well-publicized lunch at Sylvia’s restaurant in Harlem,” Sharpton said, recalling Buttigieg’s 2020 campaign. “Just so my calendar’s clear, should I be reserving a table at Sylvia’s? Are you going to run again?”

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Buttigieg smiled. “You save me a seat. I’ll be there,” Buttigieg said to cheers in the room. The line was brief, but in the choreography of presidential politics, it landed with the force of an opening move. The audience applauded immediately.

The comment sparked immediate reaction online.

“Breaking: Pete Buttigieg plans to run for President in 2028,” wrote social media personality Ed Krassenstein on X.

A spokesperson for Buttigieg told The Advocate after the appearance that they had nothing to add beyond his remarks. Buttigieg had already had a banner day doing press.

He began the morning on MS NOW’s Morning Joe, where he defended the Biden administration’s economic record while sharpening his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of inflation and rising costs.

“It’s not just everything that this president and this administration are doing wrong,” Buttigieg said. “It’s what you are missing out on because of that and what will happen if we do it right.”

He added, “Your everyday life could be better. If you have people who actually are making your cost of living lower, making sure that we’re building more energy resources so that your power bill goes down, people making sure you get paid more, making sure in this country that one job is enough.”

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Later, Buttigieg appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box, where he clashed with co-host Joe Kernen, the longtime CNBC anchor and veteran financial journalist known for his conservative-leaning economic commentary and combative interview style.

In a tense back-and-forth over inflation, Kernen accused Democrats of owning the affordability crisis. Buttigieg repeatedly turned the argument back on Trump’s unmet promises. “Why did the president fail to keep his promise to lower prices, in your opinion?” Buttigieg asked.

As Kernen interrupted, Buttigieg pressed on: “His central campaign promise was he was going to take inflation and drive it down, and instead he took inflation and drove it up.”

“He said on day one it would go down. He came in on day one, and now it’s up,” Buttigieg said. “He promised it would go down.”